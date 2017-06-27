HGEoeoeiPE

For Wednesday, June 28, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a poor day for important family discussions, because they will quickly become power struggles. Postpone these discussions for another day. (Run and hide.)

is a good day to get to the bottom of something. Nevertheless, don't be too pushy if you want to persuade others to agree with you. Everyone has a right to their own opinion.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Squabbles about money, cash flow or possessions are likely today. You might have to account for yourself or show someone where the money has gone.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today Mercury is in your sign, opposite Pluto. This means that you will be determined to get to the bottom of things and find out whatever it is you want to know.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Secrets might come out today, whether people want them to come out or not. Yes, this includes you. It's a tricky day.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Avoid arguments with friends or members of groups, especially if people are trying to get you to agree about something. People are very opinionated today!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Steer clear of heavy-duty discussions with parents and bosses today, because they might become unpleasant and pushy. Many people are downright aggressive today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Don't let anyone talk you into anything today, especially regarding politics, religion and racial issues. This is a classic day for a pushy person to get on his or her soapbox.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Power struggles about shared property and inheritances might take place today. This is a poor day for these kind of discussions, because they could turn nasty in a New York minute.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your best option for keeping the peace today is to be patient with partners and close friends. People are just too aggressive! Patience is your best ally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) At work today, you want to get to the bottom of things. This might even be literal – you will want to strip something down so that you can refinish or reupholster it.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Do not be overbearing with children today. Remember to give every person a little space to have his or her own ideas, because it's the kind thing to do. Kindness is important.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are sensitive, and your moods can change quickly. Home and family are important to you. This year, something you've been involved with for about nine years will end. You will begin to weigh old values and ideas that you once thought were important. This definitely is a year to be more involved with others. Giving may be important. Get ready for a fresh, new cycle waiting in your future!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) This