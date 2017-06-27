News Briefs

– Through Friday, June 30 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 1132 Patterson Ave., Earle. For ages 5 through 15. For more information call 773-814-6896. Block Party Saturday, July 1, 11 a.m.

• Second St. John Vacation Bible School – Through Friday, June 30 from 6 to 8 p.m. for children ages 3 through 18 at 305 Ingram Blvd., West Memphis. Pastor Stephen Chitman.

• Forest Friends Summer Camp Workshop – Wednesday, June 28 at 1 p.m. at the West Memphis Public Library. Workshop is brought to us by Noah’s Ark Animal Workshop which is a mobile teddy bear workshop. During the workshop children will stuff their own furry friend. Limited to 25 kids and registration is required. To register, either come by the library to pick up a form or call the library at 870-732-7590.

• USDA Crittenden County Farm Service Agency Workshops and Meetings – at the Woolfolk Library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion. The sessions begin at 9 a.m. on the following dates: June 28th and July 19th. Information about the Roles of the County Committee, County Committee Elections and Processes. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations should contact Stuart Cooper at 870-7394464, ext. 2 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

• Summer Reading Camp – Deadline to register Friday, June 30 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Sessions July 3 through July 28. Contact the Reading Specialist Peggy L. Swift. Call 870-514-5386 or ReadingSpecialist2016@gmai l.com

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• Earle School District Summer Food Service Program – Meals provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability at the Earle School District (High School Cafeteria), 16432 Hwy. 64 W., Earle. Through July 28 (closed July 3-4) from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Meals will be served daily Monday through Friday of each week.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – Through July 28 Monday through Friday Breakfast from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. and Monday through Friday Lunch at 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. at 501 Broadway, West Memphis. And through July 31, Wonder City Boys & Girls Club, 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis, Monday through Friday Breakfast 8 to 9 a.m. and Monday through Friday, Lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• West Memphis School District to destroy 2011-2012 Special Education Records – For students who were dismissed from special education or graduated during the 20112012 school year. The student or custodial parents interested in picking up records will need to contact Dr. Paula Rose-Greer, Special Education Director at 870732-8555 before June 30. Records may be picked up at 410 W. Tyler, Suite B, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Proof of identity is required.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp –Through August 4, 2017. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. – Fri. Low Low Rates…Sign Up Going On Now. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4 and up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Summer Food Service Program – Through August 4, 2017 at the Marion Elementary School. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Enrolled children who are members of households which receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TAMF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 or 800-8456136 (Spanish).

• Summer Math Tutoring Program – Through Aug. 5, 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Offering math tutoring services in Kindergarten through 12 grade math, College Developmental Math I, II, III, College Algebra, ACT Math Prep, SAT Math Prep, GED Math, Chemistry, Physical Science. Call today for more information. Ask for Mary Craft at 870-270-9002.

• Summer Feeding Program – (1) Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle: Through Aug. 12 M-F lunch noon, breakfast 8:15 a.m., Saturday lunch 12 p.m. (2) New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle: July 11, 12 & 13 supper 7 p.m., Through Aug. 9 Wednesday supper 7 p.m. (3) Mt. Pilgrim MB Church, 1209 Second St., Earle: June 14, 15 & 16 supper 7:15. (4) Marion, Sunset, 129 Powell, Marion: July 10-14 Supper 6:30 p.m. (5) First Baptist MB Church, 831 Alabama St., Earle: July 24-26 Supper 7:15 p.m. (6) L. C. Jones, 23905 Hwy. 70 Heth: Supper June 15, June 29-30, July 13, July 23, 7:15 p.m. (7) Philadelphia Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis, June 10 lunch 2 p.m. (8) St. James MB Church, 1812 Cartwright St., Earle: June 27, 28, 29 Supper 7:15 p.m. (9) St. Luke MB Church, 520 Arkansas St., Earle: June 24 Lunch 12 p.m. (10) Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree: VBS Aug. 8, 9 & 10, supper 6 p.m. through Aug. every Sunday supper at 1 p.m. every Wednesday supper 7 p.m. (11) Bible Class Holiness Church, 638 Railroad St., Earle: July 29 supper at 1 p.m.

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West

Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

• 15th Street Childcare Development Center – Announced its sponsorship of the USDA Food Program. Meals will be available at no separate charge or at a reduced charge for National School Lunch Program and at no charge for Child and Adult Care Program.

• Volunteer Drivers Needed – Jim Fiveash, the commander of the American Legion Post 53 needs Volunteer Van Drivers to transport veterans who live in Crittenden County to their VA appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new Primary Clinic in East Memphis. A 10 passenger transportation van will be furnished by the VA. For requirements and information contact Patrick Kennedy, LCSW, at 901-523-8990, ext. 5540.

• American Red Cross Volunteers Needed – Join the Crittenden County Disaster Action Team (DAT). For volunteer requirements and more information contact Crittenden County DAT Captain Steve Porter at 901495-4177.

• Feeding/Mentoring Program – Free Food at Barton Court Apartments for ages 5-18 sponsored by USDA At Risk Program 3:15 Supper/4:15 Snack.

• Charity Bingo – At the VFW on South Avalon Friday and Saturday early games at 6:30 p.m., regular bingo at 7:30 p.m. Food served at concession counter. $100 games, 4 jackpots and a winner take all. Free meal one Saturday of each month. For information call 735-9102.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• AARP Free Membership – Offering first time members Free Membership for one year. Included are privileges and countless discounts to many restaurants, hotels, theaters, entertainment parks and stores. Meetings every third Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the West Memphis Utility Company. Awesome speakers and refreshments will be served.

• Crittenden County AARP Chapter #3502 – Meets every third Tuesday in the month. Meeting are held at the West Memphis Utility Building located at 604 E. Cooper in West Memphis from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Individuals age 50 and up are welcomed to attend and join the local chapter. Members are provided with extensive knowledge regarding Health Concerns, Legislative Information, Community Service, and much more. A delicious lunch is always served.

• Good Neighbor Love CenterAnnual Canned Food Drive – Accepting non-perishable food items Monday-Friday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 709 E. Broadway. For more information call 870-735-0870.

• West Memphis Senior Life Center Food Bank – Every third Thursday at 318 W. Tyler, West Memphis. Registration 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Lunch served 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. For information call 870-702-7738.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

• NAMI Arkansas Support Group – 2nd Friday of each month at 11 a.m. The location is Mid-South Health Systems, 905 N. 7th St., West Memphis. For more information contact Charlotte Wade at cwade@mshs.org.

• ASU Mid-South Financial Aid – Apply for financial aid for the fall semester online at https://fafsa.ed.gov/ (school code is 015862) or at the campus. Call 870-733-6729 for more information.

• Seeking Volunteers – West Memphis Health & Rehab, 610 S. Avalon St. is seeking volunteers for Saturday through Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. If interested stop in or call Amy Lovely or Sandra Darden at 735-4543.

• Child and Adult Care Food Program – The Frank C. Steudlein Learning Center is participating in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. This will provide meals to all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals are provided at 203 Balfour Road and at 1600 Avondale Circle in West Memphis. The program will provide breakfast, lunch and a p.m. snack, Monday-Friday during the programming year.

