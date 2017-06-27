Stop The Hate Speech and Fix Our Problems

Hate speech doesn't work for any person or group in America. The result is always hurt. The shooting of Majority Whip Steve Scalise at a baseball practice is further proof.

Here are some of the comments and other rhetoric that Sean Hannity recently remarked about on an evening broadcast and his website.

• Hollywood Actor Mark Ruffalo calls on NBC News to 'cease hiring white conservatives.'

• 'Knights for Socialism' group at a Florida University teaches students how to 'fight the fascists.'

• Anti-Trump 'resistance' leaders say they want to 'Make America Ungovernable,' call for 'direct action' tactics against Republicans.

• Kathy Griffin's photo shoot depicting President Trump's severed head.

• Charlie Sheen wishes death on Donald Trump, tweeting, 'Dear God; Trump next, please! Trump next, please!' following the death of actress Carrie Fisher.

• President Trump murdered in musician Marilyn Manson's music video.

• Katie Tur insinuates Donald Trump will begin killing journalists on MSNBC, saying 'Donald Trump has made no secret about going after journalists' • Unhinged NYU professor calls on students to attack conservative speaker Gavin McInnes, calls his supporters 'Nazis.'

• Rachel Maddow says Donald Trump wants to murder journalists.

• Comedian Jim Carrey supports Kathy Griffin's photo shoot, says he dreams of killing President Trump.

• Madonna says she wants to 'blow up the White House' during a speech.

• Black Lives Matter say they want to 'fry cops like bacon' during a rally in Minnesota.

• President Obama urges liberal activists to, 'Get in their faces.'

• Actor Mickey Rourke goes on anti-Trump rant, says 'F*** him, F*** the horse he rode in on, his wife's one of the biggest gold-diggers I know.'

• Rapper Big Sean raps about murdering Donald Trump with an icepick.

• Late-Night host Stephen Colbert goes on anti-Trump tirade, calls him 'Vladimir Putin's c***-holster.'

• Comedian Bill Maher jokes about Trump family incest.

• Rapper Snoop Dogg stages phony execution of 'clown' Donald Trump.

• NBC and New York Times contributor Malcolm Nance calls on ISIS to suicide- bomb Trump-owned properties.

• NYC Theater group stages performance of 'Julius Caesar,' showing the savage stabbing-death of 'Donald Trump.'

• Protesters in Philadelphia chant 'Kill Trump – Kill Pence' during May Day demonstrations.

Thanks To Sean Hannity and SeanHannity.com for providing this startling information.

We've heard many times that sticks and stones may break my bones but words will never hurt me. Words are painful but often lead to very cruel actions. While some of these American personalities hopefully would never act out their speech, their speech influences America. Millions read social media, watch television and they follow America's celebrities. Speech is influential when it comes from so many people who are in the public eye.

President Trump is not a perfect man nor is Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or Mike Pence. We should help President Trump accomplish something. We should build the wall; take some of the tax burden off businesses and the average American taxpayer. We should stop wasting Americans' money that is paid into Social Security so that seniors will have something to count on in their senior years. We need our roads, bridges and water systems in America fixed or replaced. We need to continue to build strong energy sources such as wind, solar, natural gas and clean coal. We need to work together to help our kids receive good educations without costing the price of a new house. We need to fix the high cost of medical care and prescription drugs. Some of America's neighborhoods are out of hand with reported murders every night.

Spewing hate filled venomous words at each other solves nothing. All political sides need to tone it down. Calling for hurt or even death to the President or any law abiding citizen is evil. We need to all become human beings again, stop being stupid, go to work and resolve our problems.

Glenn Mollette is a syndicated columnist and author of twelve books.

He is read in all fifty states.

AMERICAN VOICES

By GLENN MOLLETTE

By Dr. Glenn Mollette