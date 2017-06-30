Arkansas Chix win USFA 18U State Championship

After a marathon of games this past Sunday, the Arkansas Chix were named USFA 18U Arkansas State Champions

A grueling Sunday on the softball diamond in Benton which included six games ended Monday morning with the Arkansas Chix being named United States Fastpitch Association (USFA) 18U State Champions.

Chix head coach Randy Finegan says many of his players were exhausted after the tournament filled day.

“Megan Tolleson caught the first game. Shelby Carpenter caught the second and Haley Cook was behind the plate for the remaining four,” Finegan said. “(Haley) was sore.

She was battling back and certainly toughed through it. So, she did very, very well. At the end of the day, I don’t know if they could have gone one more. They would have but they were awful tired.”

The Chix emphatically earned their championship rings with a 10-0 victory over the Rebellion. Those 10 Chix runs came on 10 hits with Blakeleigh Garrison and Maddison Beal leading the way at the plate, knocking out a pair of hits, respectively.

The offense outpouring was obvious to all spectators, according to Finegan.

“Even the umpires were very adamant,” Finegan said. “They said, ‘You just have the best hitting team out here.’ They knew that they were the team to beat when they came to the plate as long as they didn’t let their mistakes overshadow their bats.”

While Finegan says that the Chix did fall victim to fielding mistakes during Sunday’s marathon, apparently all of the miscues got out of the Chix system by the time they played their error-free championship game. Helping the Chix secure an errorless championship game was Megan Tolleson who moved from the outfield to second base for the title-bout, swallowing up three would-be base hits at her new position in the process, including snagging a game-ending line drive.

“She did wonderful,” Finegan said. “She’s not comfortable. She grew up a catcher and plays outfield for Marion. But, we needed her at second for staffing needs. In the championship game, we moved her to second base to have a strong defense on the field behind Hartley Charlton and (Tolleson) absolutely rose to the call because she did very, very well.”

However, there wasn’t too much defense that needed to be played behind the spectacular pitching performance of Hartley Charlton. Charlton picks up the state championship win after tossing a full game worth of shutout softball, only allowing two hits in four innings.

Finegan says that Charlton’s success came from her composure on the mound.

“It was a tough game,” Finegan said. “The umpires had a very, very tight strike zone, almost had to throw it into a can.

Some of the older girls were getting rattled a little bit when they had to face that, when they had to face that and they thought they were missing some pitches that they thought were hitting the strike zone as well as the catcher was. But Hartley, she just doesn’t get rattled. Mentality-wise, when it came time for the championship game, I knew that she was starting just because nothing ever affects her when she’s out there. She’s going to get on the mound and she’s going to keep pitching and keep working and not let the game control her.”

But, Charlton’s work to secure the state title started before the title game against Benton Primetime.

Down 8-4, Charlton, who plays school softball for the Marion Patriots, drove in her former teammate Camryn Martin on an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning, capping off a five run Chix rally and sealing the semifinal victory for her team, 9-8.

The state championship helped the Chix secure the top seed out of 35 teams from around the country, heading into the USFA 18U High School Exposure World Series in Panama City Beach, Florida. The Chix begin play in the world series tournament on July 9th, with the tournament lasting through July 15th.

By Collins Peeples