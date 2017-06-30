Church Announcements

Send church items to wmtimesclerk@ gmail. com by 10 a. m. Wednesday. The deadline for faxed items and hand- delivered items is Tuesday; the fax number is 870- 735- 1020. To place notice of standard service times, contact our retail advertising department at 870- 735- 1010.

5079 State Hwy. 77 N., Marion: Annual Women’s Day Sunday, July 9 at 11 a.m. service.

Minister Virgila Frazier from Restoration Revival Temple is the guest speaker. Community Fellowship Services will be held Wednesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 26 at 7 p.m. Everyone is cordially invited. Facilitar, Ann Grand. Host pastor, Macon Drake.

First Baptist Church of

Edmondson: 6th Anniversary of Pastor K.

C. and First Lady McKenney Love Day Banquet at Green River COGIC Fellowship Hall Saturday, July 8 at 6 p.m.

located at 9143 State Hwy. 147 S., Proctor.

Single tickets $20 or a table for seven, $120. Call Mollie Johnson at 870551-0909. Emcees, Pastor Jerry and First Lady Sheila Faggot of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, Proctor. Sponsors, Sandra Brown and First Baptist, Edmondson. Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 p.m. Pastor K.

C. and First Lady McKenney 22nd Love Day Appreciation program at First Baptist, 863 Minnis Dr., Edmondson. Special guest Pastor Frederick Dorsey of Greater Bethlehem MB Church.

Emcee, Bro. Sidney Prackett. Sponsor, Sis.

Mollie Johnson. Everyone is invited to attend.

Heavenly Gates Fellowship Ministry:

Musical Program Sunday at 2:30 p.m. Guests include Dad and The Delta Jubilairs, Worship and Ministry Community Choir and Sisters In Christ.

Pastor, Rickey L. Hunter.

Heavenly Gates Fellowship Ministry:

2805 East Service Road, will be having summer Revival July 5-7, at 7 p.m.

nightly. Guest speaker will be Bishop Michael Robinson, of GMCC Memphis.

Mt. Zion Church News, Clarkedale: Pre-Choir Day Sunday, July 2 at 6 p.m. Guests include Rita Richmond of West Memphis, Mt. Olive Choir of Clarkedale, Lake Grove-Jericho and True Vine of Sunset. First Lady Shelia Faggett of New Bethel, Proctor, will serve as emcee. Sponsors, Sis.

Bobbie Conely and Sis.

Helen Franklin. Pastor, Rev. Leo Hayslett.

New Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, 524 Will Lewis Rd., Proctor: Annual prayer breakfast Saturday, July 15 at 8:30 a.m.

Asking for a donation of $7.50. Sponsored by Deacon J. Jenkins. All are welcome. Family and Friends Day Sunday, July 16 at 3 p.m. Guest speaker Pastor Barbara Burks and the Mt. Olive Church family of Clarkedale and other guests. Sponsored by Minister Duckworth. Host pastor Betty Jenkins.

Old St. Paul News: Children’s Church this Sunday on the second floor of the new sanctuary for ages 3 year old to 6th grade and youth service held in the old sanctuary at 10 a.m. Youth speaker is Minister Darrell Anthony.

Marriage Ministry Class at 5 p.m. on Sunday facilitated by pastor Frederick S.

Anthony.

All People Fellowship Ministry,