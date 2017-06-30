Hughes/Horseshoe Lake News

hbacond7@aol.com

Yard of the Month

The Hughes Town & Country Garden Club (HTCGC) did not have a regular monthly meeting, since this is Field Trip Month for the group. However, they did pick Sherry May, 230 Lake Estates Dr., Horseshoe Lake as Yard of the Month for June.

***

Friends & Neighbors

On Sunday July 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friends and neighbors are cordially invited to drop anchor off the dock of David and Susie McCandless at the East Side of Lake. Enjoy an evening of live Blues Music from the comfort of your own boat. Look for the dock with the gorilla on the roof to hear The Memphis Snake Doctors Blues Band. ***

Church News

This Sunday, July 2, will be when the newly remodeled Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church opens its doors at its new location at 241 Lake Estates Dr. Sunday School begins at 10a.m., with Worship Service following.

*** Clean-Up

Liz Philpot with Keep Arkansas Beautiful was pleased to share that they had more than 6,000 volunteers help at more than 160 events across The Natural State this spring! These volunteers donated 38,511 hours of their time, which is a value of more than $750,000 to the State of Arkansas. You and your volunteers helped collect nearly 135,000 pounds of litter from 725 miles of roadside and 156 miles of waterway. There were several municipality/neighborhood participants in Crittenden and St. Francis Counties.

***

The Herbal Compliance Company Meeting

The Herbal Compliance Company held their open forum meeting on June 27th at Horseshoe Lake and had approximately 40 people attend. The job offerings went quickly and there was interest shown in the growing facilities and possible dispensaries. There will only be five Growing Facilities and 32 Dispensaries in the whole state of Arkansas allowed. Shares are still available, for more information call 870-667-1273 or email cc@herbalcompliance.com or visit https://growthfountain. com/herbal-compliance.

***

Town Meeting

Since the first Monday in July is July 3, and a lot of festivities will be taking place, the Horseshoe Lake Town meeting will be held on Monday, July 10, at 6 p.m. at City Hall on Highland Drive.

***

Hughes United Methodist Church Acknowledgments

June 30th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Jim Marotti, Bailee Nicole Oswalt, Crystal Presley Smith, Amber Nicole Latham, Mary Harness, and Darin Cupples. Happy Anniversary to: Kenneth & Mary Elizabeth McCollum and Robert & Natalie Hyman Martin. In Memory: Ronnie McCollum.

July 1st – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Ed Clarke IV, Kitty Collum and Chance Allen Hatman.

July 2nd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Eastyrn August Hankel and Madelin Gail Bariola. In Memory: C. H. Wise.

July 3rd – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Kyle Karr, Eric Watts, Jr. and Jacob Dane Sauls. Happy Anniversary to: Niles & Karen Stackhouse and Ann & James T. Reece.

July 4th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Glynn Buell. Happy Anniversary to: Bill & Pat Trcka.

July 5th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Christie Clarke Hipson. In Memory: Donnie Amaya and Brian Carpenter.

July 6th – Happy Birthday Wishes to: Carol Baker, Joseph Darryle Long, Lon Magness and Summer Bacon. Happy Anniversary to: Dee & Paul Brister. In Memory: Mitch Baldridge.

***

Fourth of July Fireworks and Fun

Saturday, July 1st begins with “Off to the Races” For those that have not pre-registered the 5K Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. at Bonds Grocery Parking Lot. Race takes off at 7 a.m. The Bicycle Registration begins at 8 a.m. at the Old Grocery/New Horseshoe Lake Baptist Church building. The “Tour de Horseshoe” Bike Race takes off at 8:30 a.m. Entry fees include a Shirt. Contacts for the T-Shirts, Fireworks, Donations or Races are Kay Rhodes at 870-339-2205 or Jennifer Burch at 901-359-5634. Festivities at the Surf Club begin at 8 a.m. with Registration for Tournaments and Contests. 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., Fishing Rodeo, 10 a.m., Corn Hole Toss Competition, 10:30 a.m. Water Slides Open & Children’s Games Start at random times during day and Cake Walk at random times while supplies last. 11 a.m. Horseshoe Toss Competition and Concessions Open. Noon American Flag Raising Ceremony. 1 p.m. Live Auction with Mike Carter. Items are needed for the Silent Auction and Cake Walk. Contact information for Surf Club is Carol Adams at 901-277-0583 or Karl Kirkland at 901-5509904 or Jennifer Ray at 501-786-5964 or drop off donations at Jennifer Ray’s home at 194 Lake Estates Dr. Pier Decorating and Boat Parade- Registration for Boat Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. (West Side of Lake in front of Old Pete Strieffs/New Bonds Boat Ramp). Pier Decorating Numbers can be picked up at Bonds Grocery starting on June 23rd and MUST be picked up by Noon July 1st. Contact information on Pier and Boat are: Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or Gina Good at 870-339-3641. “Dark-Thirty” — FIREWORKS!!!

(All Events are Subject to Change without Notice). Please support our Fire Department, Horseshoe Yacht Club and Surf Club with your donations.

***

Calendar of Events July 1st

Horseshoe Lake Library Open Noon-5 p.m.

July 2nd

Mass, 7:30 a.m., St. Mary’s of the Lake Catholic Church.

Worship Service 11 a.m., Hughes United Methodist Church.

July 3rd

Hughes Rotary Club meets, 6:30 p.m.

Deadline for weekly news, 8 p.m., contact Holly Bacon at 870-339-3514 or hbacond7@aol.com.

July 4th

Have a Safe and Happy Independence Day!!!

July 6th

Zumba class, 8 a.m., Surf Club Building.

Hughes Fire Dept. meets, 7 p.m., Fire Station on Blackwood.

July 7th

Next weekly column appears.

By Holly Bacon