Lean on the Lord

‘ Blessed through Your Faith’

You are in overcome your depression — weed, crack, sex addict, drinking — There is a word for you.

You are wonderfully made in the likeness of who created you, Jesus Christ.

You and I were born with a purpose for life.

My dear sisters and brothers, houses, money, and cars will not make you happy.

Jesus and family and friends will help all of us find peace in the earth.

If there are any questions, please call 870-732-1213 and I’ll get back to you or write.

Blessed thru you Faith. P.

O. Box 1721, West Memphis, AR 72303.

Apostle Lillian B. Hodges Ps. 23

By Lillian B. Hodges