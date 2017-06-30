Living Content, Part II

By Clayton Adams Chasing Contentment is the title of a book written by Erik Raymond. In his book, he quotes football star Tom Brady of the New England Patriots who said in a 2005 interview with 60 minutes; “Why do I have three Super Bowl rings and still think there's something greater out there for me? I mean, maybe a lot of people would say, “Hey man, this is what is [important].” I reached my goal, my dream, my life.

Me, I think, “God, it's got to be more than this.” I mean this isn't, this can't be what it's all cracked up to be.

Isn't this strange? A man who, by all accounts, is at the top of his game, paid an unbelievable amount of money, recognized wherever he goes, has a world class model wife, he has the house, cars and all the other stuff that goes with the world's definition of success. Yet, he believes there is more to be had.

Indeed, in the years since his 2005 interview he has proven he wasn't content with his then three Super Bowl rings he has added three more rings to his collection.

I am content with driving my 2007 Kia with 245,000 plus miles even if the air conditioning fan doesn't always work. The car is paid for and still gets 30 miles per gallon, and if someone runs into it, I get another car! I am content until I see a truck. I don't want a big truck, why I would even take a little Toyota, Nissan, Dodge, a Ford Ranger with working a/c would be great! But I digress.

In the Second book of Chronicles the first chapter contains amazing insight into learning the secret of being content. Solomon of ancient Israel became King after his father King David died.

First lesson to learning to be content is to realize everything you have and ever will have comes to you through the hand of God. (2 Chronicles 1:1) Second, learning to be content is to seek God's Will for your life – ask not what God can do for you ask what can you do for God? (2 Chronicles 1:5-7) Third, learning to be content is to be determined to benefit others. (2 Chronicles 1:10) King Solomon started out well but like many of us he didn't finish so well. Why?

I believe it is because somewhere along the path of his life he forgot what he had learned. His wisdom and wealth drew many people to him and all he was accomplishing.

The Bible states that he had seven hundred wives and three hundred concubines (usually sexual partners but not married). God never approved of Solomon's many wives, in fact God warned Solomon against this but He allowed Solomon to make his own choices. Solomon did pay a high price for this choices and disobedience. (1 Kings 11:2-7) The greater success a person achieves the more temptations and distractions appear. King Solomon experienced this. Job learned this. Sampson learned this the hard way, the apostle Peter learned this as well.

We each must learn this and usually we learn the hard way. There is nothing with having stuff, lots of stuff, being successful and having wealth. Money is not the root of evil it is the “love of money that is the root of all evil.” (1 Timothy 6:10) Consider what Paul wrote to Timothy. “Now there is great gain in godliness with contentment, for we brought nothing into the world, and we cannot take anything out of the world.

But if we have food and clothing, with these we will be content. But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation into a snare, into the many senseless and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction. For the love of money is a root of all kinds of evils. It is through this craving that some have wandered away from the faith and pierced themselves with many sorrows.” (1 Timothy 6:6-10) When I get envious of one who has a truck and I do not, I thank God I do not have a monthly car note.

When I get the yearning to go in debt for something, I ask, what is my motivation for this or that thing? What will I do with it. Spending this amount of money on this thing, from what better project or person will this money be taken from?

Learning becomes more difficult with learning each step.

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’