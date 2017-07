Marriage Licenses

June 22 Jose M. Lopez, 31 and Kenia J. Salazar, 28, both of Memphis Enrique Galvan, 44, and Dalia M. Millan, 38, both of Memphis Carlos Chaires, 19, and Perla Nava, 20, both of Memphis Monyette J. Barnes, 23, and Crystal D. Blaze, 27, both of West Memphis June 23 Jose B. Jimenez, 32, and Nicolas A. Gonsalez, 39, both of Memphis Mark E. Kelley, 45, and Maria B. Melendez, 54, both of Memphis Luis A. Albitres, 64, and Dora M. Benavides, 57, both of Memphis Gerardo A. Reyes, 21, and Oscara S. Laguna, 18, both of Memphis Miguel A. Luna, 28, and Lindsey A. Parks, 22, both of Millington, Tennessee Yunior F. Cardenas, 30, and Cecelia R. Diaz, 34, both of Memphis Ruben Hernandez, 41, and Mariela V. Perez, 35, both of Millington, Tennessee Francisco Zuniga, 37, and Bernardrina Balderos, 32, both of Memphis Luis F. Arellano, 28, and Maria J. Flores, 29, both of Jonesboro Valentre R. Zapata, 26, and Mirna Z. Munoz, 26, both of Memphis Charlie D. Wooten, Jr., 28, of Marion and Alex R. Williams, 31, of West Memphis Hope C. Elliott, 27, and Haily M. Humphreys, 21, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi June 26 Crescencio Huerta, 29, and Erika Gonzalez, 28, both of Memphis Leroy Stevenson, 50, and Cheryl Joyce, 48, both of Proctor Tian W. Ma, 33, and Qui Y. Hang, 35, both of Bartlett June 27 Jason V. Rich, 40, and Angela D. Clyatt, 36, both of Southaven, Mississippi Eduardo R. Jiguan, 35, and Maria Rafael, 37, both of Memphis Michael A. Hays, 52, and Stacy L. Ziegler, 44, both of Lakeland, Tennessee

Divorce Petitions

June 20 Elizabeth A. Phillips vs. David L. Phillips June 21 Jerry Wayne Cook vs. Amber Dawn Cook Jenna E. Seavers vs. Joshua T. Seavers June 15 Christy Sterling vs. Jimmy Sterling June 22 Robert Grishom Bennett III vs. Jeana E. Bennett June 23 Christie Genae Watkins vs. Corneluis Wallace Watkins

Marion Police Reports

06-12-17 – 06-18-17 06-12-17 – 8:00am – 382 L.P.Mann – Harassment 06-12-17 – 8:00am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 06-12-17 – 12:30pm – 415 Danner – Request for Arrest 06-12-17 – 3:20pm – 117 Chestnut – Persons in Disagreement 06-12-17 – 10:00pm – 513 Par #5 – Breaking and Entering / Criminal Mischief 06-13-17 – 2:45am – 109 Cottonwood Cove – Terroristic Act / Aggravated Assault 06-13-17 – 6:55am – 603 River Oaks – Theft of Property 06-13-17 – 10:07am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 06-13-17 – 12:10pm – 21 Currie – General Information 06-13-17 – 7:00am – 107 Mound City – Criminal Mischief 06-13-17 – 12:45pm – 116 Cottonwood Cove – Persons in Disagreement 06-13-17 – 3:08pm – 2100 Highway 77 – Shoplifting 06-14-17 – 8:30am – 2921 Highway 77 #12 – Harassing Communications 06-14-17 – 12:06pm – 743 Pleasant Wood – Domestic Battery 06-14-17 – 5:20pm – 106 Sherwood Cove – Assault on a Family Member 06-15-17 – 9:15am – Bayou Vista – Endangering the Welfare of a Minor 06-15-17 – 12:41pm – 515 Par #5 – General Information 06-15-17 – 9:00pm – River Birch – Financial Identity Fraud 06-15-17 – 9:20pm – 88 Masbend Cove – Dog Bite 06-16-17 – 1:45pm – 113 Lori – Cruelty to Animals 06-16-17 – 8:00am – U/K Criminal Mischief 06-16-17 – 4:00pm – 3477 Highway 77 – WARRANT Failure to Appear 06-16-17 – 6:00am – 2826 Highway 77 – General Information 06-17-17 – 11:55am – 427 Birdie #7 – Persons in Disagreement 06-17-17 – 8:00am – 324 Block #S – Assault on a Family Member 06-17-17 – 6:30pm – 111 Pine – Residential Burglary / Theft of Property 06-17-17 – 10:15am – 527 Par – Criminal Mischief 06-17-17 – 10:00am – 527 Par – Assault on a Family Member 06-17-17 – 7:15am – 750 Medel Marconi – Aggravated Assault 06-17-17 – 9:00pm – 1180 L.H.Polk – Harassment 06-17-17 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 06-17-17 – 3:25pm Highway 77 – Careless and Prohibited Driving 06-17-17 – 4:00pm – 345 Redwood – Persons in Disagreement 06-17-17 – 2:30pm – 341 Park – Sexual Assault 06-17-17 – 11:16pm Rivertrace – Criminal Mischief 06-18-17 – 3:00pm – 303 Club – Persons in Disagreement 06-18-17 – 9:00am – 549 Par #11 – Persons in Disagreement 06-18-17 – 8:55am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 06-18-17 – 5:45pm – 413 Birdie #9 – Domestic Battery 06-18-17 – 10:30pm Military Road – No Driver License / No Proof Liability Insurance / Failure to Yield 06-18-17 – 10:50pm – 409 Birdie #4 – Persons in Disagreement

West Memphis

Police Reports

06/12/17 – 06/19/17 6/12/17 9:54 AM 300 W Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 6/12/17 5:34 AM 1009 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/12/17 5:37 AM 3900 Petro RD A THEFT OF SERVICES $1,000 OR LESS 6/12/17 10:35 AM Unknown FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 6/12/17 9:45 AM 108 Shady Grove ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/12/17 11:53 AM 409 N 32Nd ST THEFT OF PROPERTY – LOST, MISLAID, DELIVERED BY MISTAKE 6/12/17 4:06 PM E Jackson / 15th Street TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 6/12/17 4:24 PM 1705 N Missouri ST FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 6/13/17 9:45 AM 714 Foxwood Cv. THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/12/17 5:23 PM 100 E Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/12/17 5:36 PM 413 WTyler CV Homicide MANSLAUGHTER / RECKLESSLY CAUSES DEATH 6/12/17 6:43 PM 100 Court ST SATISFY COMMITMENT 6/12/17 10:02 PM 203 N Ok ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 6/12/17 10:03 PM 507 Oxford ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 6/12/17 10:14 PM 600 Oxford ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / PURPOSEFULLY CAUSING PHYSICAL INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON BY MEANS OF A FIREARM 6/12/17 10:42 PM 318 E Bond AVE FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 6/12/17 11:24 PM South Avalon Street LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/13/17 1:54 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/13/17 2:06 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 FROM VEHICLE 6/13/17 4:46 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $5,000 BUT < $2500 6/13/17 5:25 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/13/17 5:32 AM 2007 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/13/17 5:34 AM 2007 E Service RD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 6/13/17 5:54 AM 2007 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/13/17 6:10 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/13/17 6:22 AM 2007 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/13/17 6:42 AM 2007 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/12/17 4:45 PM 1414 E Broadway AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (INJURY/DEATH) 6/13/17 7:24 AM 2007 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/13/17 7:49 AM 10th Street/Jackson GENERAL INFORMATION 6/13/17 8:06 AM 2007 E Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/13/17 10:17 AM 1101 Stratford DR TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 6/13/17 11:00 AM 2900 Dickson ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 6/13/17 9:55 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – ALL OTHERS 6/13/17 12:07 PM 511 S Avalon St. VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDERMISDEMEANOR 6/13/17 12:26 PM 2007 E Service RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 6/13/17 2:12 PM 906 Ingram BLVD TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 6/13/17 2:23 PM 300 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/13/17 4:50 PM 1212 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM BUILDING 6/13/17 5:12 PM Dover/Belverdere REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/13/17 5:37 PM 510 N 14Th ST LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/13/17 5:43 PM 2612 E Thompson AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/13/17 5:56 PM 3900 Petro RD A THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/13/17 8:28 PM 1401 Ingram BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/14/17 12:14 AM 230 Bettis ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 6/14/17 12:20 AM Mimosa Drive / Birch Street BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / PURPOSEFULLY CAUSING PHYSICAL INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON BY MEANS OF A FIREARM 6/14/17 12:31 AM College/West Broadway TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 6/14/17 2:18 AM North Walker Street / Beatty Street BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / PURPOSEFULLY CAUSING PHYSICAL INJURY TO ANOTHER PERSON BY MEANS OF A FIREARM 6/14/17 8:47 AM 2695 Beatty ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 6/14/17 9:55 AM 3001 Sl Henry ST 217 GENERAL INFORMATION 6/14/17 1:06 PM 2416 E Barton AVE 1 POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 6/14/17 2:11 PM 1100 S Avalon THEFT BY RECEIVING

(FIREARM)

6/14/17 2:59 PM 119 S 12Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI WITH PURPOSE TO DELIVERY 6/14/17 3:16 PM 119 S 12Th ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 6/14/17 4:08 PM 2416 E Barton AVE B1 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/14/17 4:16 PM 404 N 35Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 6/14/17 4:32 PM 905 N 7Th ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 6/14/17 5:34 PM 1909 Sula LN DISORDERLY CONDUCT / PUBLIC PLACE USES ABUSIVE, OBSCENE SPEECH OR OBSCENE 6/14/17 6:00 PM 487 N 27Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR MORE 6/14/17 9:49 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/14/17 11:42 PM 720 N 18Th ST FOUND PROPERTY 6/15/17 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/15/17 10:40 AM 502 Belvedere DR Kidnapping FALSE IMPRISONMENT 1ST DEGREE / RISK OF SERIOUS INJURY 6/15/17 12:00 PM 225 Ross St. CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 6/15/17 1:34 PM 500 W Broadway Blvd FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/15/17 2:15 PM 260 Shoppingway BLVD POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 6/15/17 3:42 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 – FROM VEHICLE 6/15/17 4:03 PM 100 Court ST HARASSMENT / STRIKE, SHOVES, KICKS, OFFENSIVE PHYSICAL CONTACT, OR THREATE 6/15/17 5:02 PM 507 Princeton St. THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 6/15/17 5:39 PM 100 Court St. FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/15/17 5:53 PM 210 Tournament RD CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 6/16/17 11:00 AM 600 W Broadway AVE TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 6/15/17 7:23 PM 210 W Service RD 160 POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER LT 2GM 6/15/17 11:41 PM 1600 N 6Th ST BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 6/15/17 11:56 PM Betty / Denton FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/16/17 2:37 AM 115 S 20Th ST 217 AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 6/16/17 5:04 AM 395 Rocky Chute RD 7 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/16/17 1:12 PM East Thompson / North 28th Street LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/16/17 5:16 PM 301 Rainy Pass RD BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / PURPOSE OF CAUSING INJURY, CAUSES INJURY 6/16/17 9:21 PM 100 Court St. BATTERY – 3RD DEGREE / RECKLESSLY CAUSES INJURY 6/17/17 3:52 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 6/17/17 9:02 AM 2100 W Service Rd. THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 ALL OTHERS 6/17/17 10:37 AM Ingram / Barton DISREGARDING A TRAFFIC CONTROL DEVICE 6/17/17 4:31 PM East Broadway/Clement LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/18/17 2:11 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/18/17 2:34 AM 1307 Stratford DR RECOVERED STOLEN VEHICLE 6/18/17 3:43 AM 210 W Service RD 127 DISORDERLY CONDUCT 6/18/17 5:20 AM 1711 Missouri ST LOITERING 6/18/17 5:46 AM 100 Court ST REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 6/18/17 12:23 PM 1550 Ingram THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/18/17 3:04 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD BREAKING OR ENTERING / ARTICLES FROM VEHICLE 6/18/17 4:14 PM 2775 Elm CV HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE, TELEGRAPH, MAIL, OR ANY WRITTEN FORM 6/18/17 6:26 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/19/17 12:15 AM Montclair CIR GENERAL INFORMATION 6/19/17 1:05 AM 484 N 28Th ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON