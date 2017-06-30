Toppers take down Patriots in rout

It was a battle of Marion baseball teams at John Robbins Field this pat Wednesday as the Marion Toppers cruised past the Marion Patriots

In a battle for bragging rights in Marion, the Marion Toppers routed the Marion Patriots at John Robbins Field Wednesday night, 13-2 after five innings.

The Toppers, who were coming off of an 8-6 loss to the North Mississippi Indians, wasted no time righting the ship, driving in five runs in the opening frame against the Toppers. Toppers head coach Junior Weaver attributes the early lead to his batter’s focus and discipline at the plate.

“Our kids are disciplined,” Weaver said. “There are some hitters who have been with me for three years, some of them for four years, and their strike zone management is so much better than it was when I first got them, understanding the zone. They’re just not going to chase and go after balls after the zone. They’re going to be disciplined. They’ll take a walk. That’s on-base percentage and helps your ball club.”

And that strike zone discipline showed it’s benefits early as Patriots starting pitcher Braeden Wolford two of the five runs, with reliever Ripp Inman walking in an inherited run for Wolford. Patriots head coach Daniel Kelley lifted his starter after just two outs and reassured his starter, who made several quality appearances for Marion High School this past season including a start in the quarterfinal state playoff game against the state runner-up Greenwood Bulldogs, that more success is ahead of him.

“There’ll be days like that and there’ll be better days coming in the future,” Kelley said. “That’s all you can really say. He had trouble finding the strike zone. He had a little arm trouble today. I mean, if you pitch enough and you play enough baseball, you’re going to have days like that.”

While Wolford struggled to hit his spots, the same could not be said for his counterpart on the Toppers, Kris Peet. Peet, who was pitching on his designated bullpen day, faced the minimum batters through two innings, striking out four Patriots.

Trailing 7-0 after two innings, Kelley made it clear to his players that they were not allowed to give up when he brought the team together between innings.

“I told them that they needed to compete all day, whether we were winning or down by 20,” Kelley said. “I said that name of the game is to go out on the field and compete. I mean, this is high school athletics. You go out there. You play the game. You compete and win. There’s a fine line between having fun and winning. You go out there and you compete no matter what. That’s what you always should do.”

The bright spot for the Patriots Wednesday was relief pitcher Drake Barnes who relieved Inman with the Patriots trailing 9-0 and one out in the top of the third inning before striking out two Toppers hitters. Barnes threw the last two and two third innings for the Patriots, striking out four Toppers while allowing four runs.

“Drake’s done well,” Kelley said. “He’s a solid little (pitcher). Drake’s done a good job this year as a ninth grader. He got to travel with us. He’s got a live little arm. He throws strikes. He ran out of gas at the end their. But, he does a good job.”

Trailing 11-0, the Patriots finally got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth frame when shortstop Tony Rudd hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, allowing Kenta Jones to tag third base and dash home. The Patriots added another run in the same inning as Will Griffen doubled to right field and, after tagging and going to third on Rudd’s fly ball, scored on an error by the Toppers shortstop.

However, the Toppers brought Payton Lannon out of the bullpen for the bottom of the fifth inning and the exposure team’s closer did his job, striking out the side and ending any hope of a Patriots comeback.

While the Toppers were clearly the better team at John Robbins Field Wednesday night, Weaver believes the Patriots have talented players and the potential to be successful if they continue to play high quality opponents.

“That’s a young team over there and they got some kids who are going to be pretty good players as they get older and develop,” Weaver said. “And, as a young player, you have to play older teams. That’s the only way you get better, is to play people who are better than you, to learn to compete. Sometimes, when you get one ball club that is not very talented and you put another one out there with them, that’s not very pretty baseball to watch. But, when you put a young bunch out there with an older experienced bunch, they’ll find a way to compete with them. And they did… They got some kids that’ll get after you a little bit.”

Next for the Toppers, the exposure team travels to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock for the Rocket Classic at UALR from July 6th-9th.

By Collins Peeples