2017 Hootens Arkansas Football magazine hits shelves

Hootens has released its annual comprehensive football magazine which can be purchased for $ 16.99 at Flash Market, Kroger, Walgreens or Wal- Mart

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The West Memphis Blue Devils and the Marion Patriots are both featured in the 25th annual edition of Hooten’s Football magazine. The Blue Devils are picked to finish third in the 6A-East division while the Patriots are picked to finish fifth, as voted on by conference coaches. Working deligently over the past five months, the Hooten’s staff, which includes former Times Sports Editor Chuck Livingston, have compiled the most comprehensive preseason football coverage in Arkansas with this 432page read with Razorbacks quarterback Austin Allen gracing the cover.

The Hooten’s staff expertise isn’t just limited to high school football, however, taking a look back over the past 25 years of Arkansas Razorback football and even offering their thoughts on what would have happened had the Hogs remained in the Southwestern Confernce.

Along with a comprehensive breakdown of 130 Division 1 football teams in America, Hootens offers an in-depth preview of every Southeastern Conference school as well as Arkansas State.

Hootens predicts Alabama to continue their reign as SEC West champions, with the rest of the West followed as LSU, Auburn, Arkansas, Texas A& M, Mississippi State and Ole Miss. In the national-award winning magazine, Georgia is picked to finish as top dog in the SEC Eastern Division, followed by Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Missouri.

The Red Wolves are picked to finish second in the Sun Belt Conference and 63rd nationall, with Appalachin State finished to win the Sun Belt Conference championship.

In the Great American Conference, Southern Arkansas is picked to take home the title with Ouachita Baptist, Henderson State, Harding University and SE Oklahoma State filling out the rest of the confernce.

Nationally, Hootens has Alabama leading the preseason polls followed by Florida State, Southern Cal, Ohio State and Penn State.

Hooten’s high school favorites to Arkansas state titles in each respective class are Har-Ber in Class 7A, Greenwood in Class 6A, Pulaski Academy in Class 5A, Warren in Class 4A, Prescott in Class 3A and Mount Ida in Class 2A. Hootens features complete polls for every high school conference, statewide rankings for every team, super teams for each classification, and a national college poll as well as complete college and high school schedules.

By Collins Peeples