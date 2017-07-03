American Legion presents community service award to West Memphis Rotary

Fiveash praises support of local organizations

Special to the Times Jim Fiveash, Commander of the Marion/West Memphis American Legion presented the American Legion Community Service Award recently to the West Memphis Rotary Club for their outstanding work in the West Memphis community.

Commander Fiveash praised the work of the West Memphis Rotary Club for its support of educational scholarships and the arts including its support for the American Legion Women's Auxiliary and Arkansas Girls State. Commander Fiveash also gave a brief history of Arkansas Girls State to the Rotary Club.

“Arkansas Girls State is an educational program that has provided training for over 55,000 young Arkansas women since 1942 in the fundamental aspects of citizenship and government including the duties, privileges and responsibilities of American citizenship which is so important to our young people. The delegates that go to Girls State elect their own officials, organize their own legislature, and have official visits with their respective elected counterparts in the Capitol in Little Rock. These scholarships are competitive and those interested can visit the American Legion web site for more details or contact the Marion/West Memphis American Legion. I highly encourage parents to consider this program for their children who are Juniors and Seniors in High School.”

Commander Fiveash announced that the American Legion with support of local Crittenden County legislators has secured a grant for a 10 passenger van that is due to be delivered in June. The van will transport Veterans to their medical appointments at the Memphis VA Medical Center and the new primary clinic on Nonconnah Blvd.

Commander Fiveash mentioned that he hopes to partner with the West Memphis Rotary club with future projects benefitting both the Veterans and citizens of Crittenden County.

“Last year the American Legion raised thousands of dollars for St. Jude Research Hospital and special programs for disabled Veterans at the Memphis VA Medical Center,” said Fiveash. “In many aspects our mission goals are aligned together and working together with our community partners including the West Memphis Rotary Club, there is no limit to what we can accomplish for the benefit of the citizens in our community.”

By Patrick Kennedy, LCSW