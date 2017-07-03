HOROSCOPE HOEOSCOIPE

For Tuesday, July 4, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a perfect day for a heart-to-heart discussion with a family member, especially a parent. That's because people will feel sympathetic toward each other.

Your imagination is heightened today, which is why you might spend a lot of time daydreaming. We all need to do this from time to time. (Just not all

the time.)

(GEMMI(May21toJim 1 GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a poor day for making important financial decisions. It's also not an ideal day to shop, because you might go overboard spending money on luxurious items in order to fulfill a fantasy.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Your energy level is low today. Therefore, this is a poor day to engage in any activity where you must assert your rights or stand up for yourself.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) It's easy to secondguess yourself today. You don't feel confident or sure of your direction. This is a good day to wait things out.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Discussions with a friend or a member of a group might be confusing. Someone even might lie to you. Take note: If you think something fishy is going on – it is!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a poor day for important discussions with bosses and parents, because there's an element of confusion, and even deceit in the air. Things are not as they seem.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Do not fall for fancy words from others about politics, religion or racial issues, because you're a bit gullible today. And if there's one sign that usually is not gullible, it's you!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a poor day for answering important questions regarding inheritances and shared property. You don't have the confidence to defend your own best interests.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Discussions with partners and close friends are confusing today. Someone might even try to mislead you. Be aware of this.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) It's hard to put your nose to the grindstone today, because your energy is lower and you also are a bit distracted. Don't worry about this; just cope as best you can.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Romance might disappoint you today. In fact, some of you might be disappointed by your kids. Oh well – this goes with the territory.

YOU BORN TODAY: You have a great zest for life and your own personal style, especially in your dress. This is a year of construction, growth and building. It's time to organize your daily world in a practical way. Responsibilities will increase, magnifying the effort needed to maintain your life. Reduce your debt and strengthen your financial position in order to build for your future.

