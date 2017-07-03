It’s that time again, so that tells me time is flying…

Local Commentary When you think about it, doesn't it seem like it was only yesterday that we celebrated the Fourth of July in 2016? Well, that shows just how fast time is moving on, whether we are ready for it to do it or not. That brings a thought to mind that the Bible says now is the appointed time, and when you look at how fast time is going that tells you what he was trying to tell us.

But after those words, it was totally left up to each one of us personally. Now I know that a lot of you are thinking about nothing but beer, burgers, boats on the lakes, and families getting together — and of coarse a day off of work — and that last part I kind of liked myself when I was out there hitting it everyday. Although I'm off every day now, it has all changed, because now at my age I get up with a pain here or a new pain there, and right now I can almost here some of you saying, now that you also have reached that time frame of what they call the golden years, man I sure know what he talking about.

But it's really about us as a nation celebrating the fact that we were not a part of Britain anymore and we were starting to build what is today called America in this new land that we had come to. Although there were only 13 colonies or for some that don't fully understand what I'm talking about let's call them thirteen states and that was all the way back in 1776. Now the people that were undertaking this great task were some very strong of back and mind and were determined to make it work and for the most part a believer in the true living God and that was one of the things that kept pushing them forward and bringing us up to today.

It's true that we have gathered up a few more acres of land since then, but if you really think hard about it and take a good look at where we are today you as well as I can see that we are falling farther and farther away from God. Now folks, that is not a good thing, because it looks to me like we are not having a problem accepting all this new religious stuff and all these new gods that have come our way and most are from other countries and were not part of the founding of this great land on the front end.

Another thing that I see everyday is we have gotten to a point in our lives where it's all about self and not wanting to take any responsibility for our actions from the decisions we make. I never thought that I would see the day when the love of drugs of all kinds was so desirable to a lot of our citizens today. If I read my history and understand some of it, the love of the true living God was part of what we left over there to start with because we as a people wanted to serve a true living God and not one that the government had put in place over there.

Now I know some of you history majors out there are saying about now, where in the world did this old guy get his information from. I have said so many times before I just want to try to make it as simple as I can so that some want be saying after reading this, wonder what that word means. Just to refresh my thinking so that I can say again on my writings ending up with sentences that go all the way out of here to Little Rock I'm not a English major and I know that I don't put periods, comas, and question marks where they go but as I have said before try to get passed that and then try to understand my thinking even if you while you read it you mentally put all those where they go because I know that some of my writings don't match up with your thinking. I get to thinking everyday as I read my Bible, and as I look around I see we have moved toward a direction and at such a speed over the last 200 plus years that it is all changing right under our nose and we don't seem to mind and whether we will when we get to the point of no return, only God knows for sure.

Now I know that through our history we as a people have done some bad and stupid things to other people but as much as we would like to, we can't go back in time and change that. When I look and talk to people it makes me think of the saying when a little kid throws a rock and breaks a window and we want so bad to make an excuse for the little one that threw the rock that we are willing to say ah he or she is just all boy or girl which ever one it might be.

That is the way that I see God that has always been in the front seat with us is now being put more in the back seat every day as if to say you have rode the front seat long enough so we are making excuses for all these new gods and the new way we think and are willing to accept like the little kids we say ah they just want to worship their god and it's no big deal. You know I believe that God knew that we would be that way and that is why I think that we are in that great falling away period that comes right before his coming back to get his Church and that is why he said there would be no other gods before me but as you can tell today that statement didn't sink in to all of our minds.

But anyway I hope and pray that you have a wonderful day with your family and it's also a safe one and with me being a teetotaler, or non-drinker, let me say in case you are not one yourself, try to cut back on some of the fire water so that you can remember Wednesday everything that you said and did on Tuesday, and just maybe you didn't give them something for them to tell on you for weeks ahead. God bless all and your loved ones.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin