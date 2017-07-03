Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza.

***

• Riverside International Speedway — The next night of racing will be Saturday, July 1. It will be a Race Special, with the USCS 360 WING Sprints, TMS 305 Wing Sprints, Black Oak Gin 600, Pull-A-Part Late Model and the Supply House Stock. General admission for adults 12 and over is $20; children 611 $5; under 5 free; Pit Pass $30.

***

• Softball & Kickball Leagues — There will be an organizational coaches meeting for Men’s Softball, Co-Ed Softball, and Kickball on Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the West Memphis Utility office, 604 E. Cooper Ave. There will be roster sheets and sign-up packets at the meeting. Visit the West Memphis Adult Sports League Facebok page for more information.

***

• West Memphis Jr. High Baseball Tryouts — July 10, 11, and 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each day, at Tilden Rodgers Park (In case of inclement weather, tryouts will be held at AWM Bill Kessinger Field House). Bring your own equipment (glove, bat, helmet) and cleats. not all players will be selected. Open to all student athletes, going into 6th, 7th and 8th grades for the 2017-2018 school year. All student athletes must maintain a 2.0 GPA.

***

• Mid-South Volleyball Summer Camp — All-Skills Camps. July 15 for ages 1518, July 17-20 for ages 8-14. Private and Small Group lessons also available. To register or for more information, em a i l midsouthvolleyball@gmail.co m, or visit Mid-South Volleyball on Facebook.

***

• Diamond Astros 8U Baseball Tryouts —

Saturday, July 15, 6 to 8 p.m., at K& R Park in Marion. Players can’t turn 9 before May 1, 2018. Bring baseball equipment (cleats, golve, bat, helmet, etc.). For any info regarding the tryout, contact Jacob Langley at (870) 7334159.