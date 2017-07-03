Text The Times.

I saw in the paper that there are 11 places for a free food program. Only 4 are not in Earle. 1 in each of the below cities were listed. West Memphis, Marion, Marked Tree and I believe the last was in Hughes area. Then it comes out that the Earle School District is feeding kids. I don’t have a problem with feeding the needy but 8 in Earle alone (including our Mayor’s church). Maybe they can take some of that money that they are receiving and help the water company out since you got to have water along with food. [ Editor’s Note: There are factors that determine where those state and federal community food programs set up, primarily depending on which places say “ yes” when asked. Geographic and logisitic concerns, as well as transportation issues, also play a role. I’m just going to assume you were being sarcastic about the “ take some of that money that they are receiving and help the water company out” stuff, since I’m sure you understand that government funding doesn’t work that way]

*** If the citizenry truly wants to be rid of the panhandlers the solution seems simple enough – just don’t give them money and they will disappear.

[ Editor’s Note: That does seem like a simple solution, but it’s worth noting that the area where the beggars have set up shop is probably the busiest on/ off point for out- of- towners passing through and stopping for food and gas, so even if everyone in Crittenden County somehow got together and as a group decided to stop giving them money, the passersby wouldn’t have gotten the memo]

*** Whoever does the Horoscopes, let them know that the days are wrong. Tuesday had Friday and Wednesday had Saturday

[ Editor’s Note: OK, so I checked up on this, and I can’t find what you’re talking about. I checked the last two weeks’ worth of papers and the correct dates are in all of them ( Wednesday’s horoscope being in Tuesday’s paper, for example). Unless you mean all of the stuff predicted to happen to you on Wednesday actually happened on Saturday or something… Or maybe it was more of a “ sneak preview” and the stars really wanted you to know what to expect later in the week? It’s too bad it didn’t have the lottery numbers from three days in advance instead… or did it?]

*** Do you think certain models of cars get pulled over more than others? The police seem to focus on a few specific kinds of cars. Isn’t that profiling?

[ Editor’s Note: Well, let’s see… according to the website insurance. com, the 10 Most- Ticketed Vehicles are: Lexus ES 300 – 33% of drivers ticketed, Nissan 350Z – 33%, Dodge Charger SE/ SXT – 32%, Volkswagen Jetta GL– 31%, Chevrolet Monte Carlo LS/ LT – 31%, Mazda 3S – 30%, Volkswagen GTI – 30%, Dodge Stratus SXT – 30%, Acura 3.0s – 30%, and Toyota Tacoma – 30%. So, maybe there’s something to that? Incidentally, do you drive one of those? Because that would be an interesting coincidence. Now, while you can make an argument that certain models of car are being targeted. If that’s true, there’s probably data to back it up. People use the word “ profiling” like it’s always a bad thing ( and it sometimes is) but those “ profiles” exist for a reason]

*** What’s wrong with the new folding of the Evening Times. I saw the other day where someone had texted that their paper was being folded wrong and I thought that they must have stepped wrong and banged their head; but for the last 3-4 papers that I have gotten, they are not readable when you take the rubber band off. I have tried rolling them the opposite direction and it does not help. Best think I can do is to iron the paper out straight if I want to read it. [ Editor’s Note: After the last time someone brought this up, I went to the back and took a look at some of the rolled up papers and they looked the same as always, but maybe there’s someone doing it a different way that I just haven’t seen. Next time this is an issue for you ( or anyone else out there) would you please text me your address so I can see who the carrier is and see what they are doing differently? Maybe they’re “ tightrolling” it like we used to do the bottoms of our bluejeans back in the day]

