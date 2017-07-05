Be a part of the #BeHealthyBeActive Challenge

Gov. Hutchinson, Miss America 2017 announce month- long campaign

press@governor.arkansas.gov

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson and Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, the Governor’s Honorary Chair and Statewide Ambassador for Healthy Active Arkansas, are partnering throughout the month of July to kick off the first ever #BeHealthyBeActive Challenge as part of Healthy Active Arkansas.

Every Wednesday morning in July, “KARK 4 Today” out of Little Rock will air a segment featuring Miss America, along with appearances by Governor Hutchinson and First Lady Susan Hutchinson. Each segment will promote healthy living and encourage Arkansans in specific areas of health, including diet, mental, and indoor and outdoor exercise.

This month-long challenge will urge Arkansans to share their healthy choices on social media, too, to promote what they are doing to maintain a healthy and active lifestyle this summer. The segments will air on July 5, July 12, July 19, and July 26. “The #BeHealthyBeActive Challenge is a creative and exciting way for Arkansans to get involved and take further control of their health. Improving the health of our state not only enables Arkansans to lead more fulfilling, happy lives, but it also benefits our businesses and strengthens our state’s workforce,” said the governor. “Ultimately, a healthier Arkansas is a stronger Arkansas. “I want to thank Miss America for her leadership in encouraging healthy lifestyles in our state, as well as the KARK 4 TODAY team for its partnership and collaboration in this challenge. I look forward to furthering the Healthy Active Arkansas mission by promoting healthier lifestyles in our state through the #BeHealthyBeActive Challenge.”

Miss America 2017, Savvy Shields, added, “The #BeHealthyBeActive Challenge is the perfect way to integrate new and creative healthy habits into your lifestyle. I'm so excited to join my state in this challenge, finding ways towards eating healthy, and living better.”

From the Arkansas Governor’s Office