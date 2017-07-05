DFA releases updated medical marijuana information

Application period underway for dispensary, cultivator hopefuls

Arkansans hoping to operate medical marijuana dispensaries or cultivation facilities can now submit completed applications with the Department of Finance and Administration’s Alcoholic Beverage Control.

The ABC began accepting applications today, opening an application period which will continue until Sept. 18th.

The Medical Marijuana Commission will issue licenses for five (5) cultivation facilities and thirtytwo (32) dispensaries in compliance with the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Amendment, which was adopted in November.

Also Friday, the ABC released an updated application as well as the first memorandum responding to questions submitted by members of the public.

Updated applications are available online here. The agency’s Q& A memorandum is also online here.

Those considering applying for licenses are urged to review all rules and regulations on medical marijuana and to ensure they are using the most-recent application forms.

Applications were updated this week to reflect changes adopted to the Arkansas Incentive Tier Map, which is used to determine scoring for Schedule 6 – Economic Impact and Diversity. The Arkansas Economic and Development Commission amended the map for the FY18 Fiscal year, and the commission’s application has been updated to reflect those changes. The Q& A memorandum addresses frequently asked questions regarding the application process.

Additional memoranda may be published as more questions are received by the Commission. Questions regarding the application process should be directed to the Commission via email at MMCAdmin@dfa.arkansa s.gov.

