M(Q)MO§€(Q)IPE

For Thursday, July 6, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is an excellent day for artists, writers or anyone who creates something with his or her hands, because you are full of creative ideas. It's an excellent day for fun activities with children as well.

Family discussions will go well today. You might want to discuss home repairs or an upcoming social occasion – perhaps a family reunion? It's a good day to do this.

RGEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You can make money from your words today. This is a wonderful day for writers and also for people in sales, marketing, teaching and acting.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Trust your moneymaking ideas, especially later in the afternoon. You will see ways to boost your income. You also will want to buy beautiful things for yourself and loved ones.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Your relationships with others, especially with younger creative people, are excellent today. A friend or even a group wants to listen to what you have to say. (This suits you just fine.)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Research about anything will go well today, because you will enjoy delving deep to find facts and information. This is right up your Virgo alley!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A conversation with someone younger might focus on travel or foreign countries. You also might discuss how

someone can attend classes or go to school.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You will be pleased with your conversations with bosses and VIPs today. Someone in a position of authority is willing to show you support financial, practical or both. Yes!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is an excellent day to make travel plans or to explore opportunities in publishing, the media, medicine and the law. Your conversations might lead to increased wealth in some way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Timing is everything. This is the perfect day to discuss how to divide something or share an inheritance, or to deal with shared property. Lucky you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You will enjoy socializing with others today, especially talking to partners and close friends. Everyone feels warm, giving and extra friendly!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Value your moneymaking ideas at work today. Do not hesitate to share them with others. You also might see how to make your workspace look more attractive.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are dedicated to your family. You have an intellectual interest in many things. This year focuses on family, loved ones and close friends. You will experience success and financial accumulation during the next three years. That's why it is wise to settle your debts this year. This also is a social year that deals with the results of last year's changes.

