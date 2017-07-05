Preserve Arkansas to hold informational meeting in Hot Springs

Group seeks to protect state’s rich heritage, history

rsilva@preservearkansas.org

LITTLE ROCK — Preserve Arkansas will hold a meeting on Thursday, July 13, 2017, from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at the Hotel Hot Springs, 305 Malvern Avenue in Hot Springs, to discuss the Pleasant Street Historic District and resources available to property owners. Representatives from Preserve Arkansas, the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, and the City of Hot Springs will speak on topics including:

• The significance of the district as the most intact area of the city’s historic African American community and the largest African American historic district in the state

• What it means to be listed in the National Register of Historic Places

• Financial incentives and technical assistance available to property owners

• What it means to be a local ordinance district

• And design guidelines for rehabilitation and new construction in the Pleasant Street Historic District.

The Pleasant Street Historic District was added to Preserve Arkansas’s annual Most Endangered Places List in May 2017 due to concerns about the demolition of historic resources. With this listing, Preserve Arkansas hopes to raise awareness of the Pleasant Street Historic District’s significance and provide advocacy and education to help property owners and other stakeholders better understand and preserve this vital element of the city’s history. This meeting is the first step in this process and is intended to provide information and initiate meaningful conversations about the future of the neighborhood.

From Rachel S. Patton