Russell Jones hired as assistant football coach at Marion Jr. High

Although Russell Jones has experience playing college and professional football as well as multiple years coaching basketball, he humbly looks forward to learning the coaching craft from the sideline of the gridiron for the first time

Russell Jones has been on a journey which has seen the four-sport West Memphis Blue Devil become a starting wide receiver at Memphis State University, have a brief career in the Canadian Football League, coach multiple sports and now return to the county and sport he loves as an assistant football coach at Marion Junior High School.

Though Jones has coached multiple sports for years, most recently serving as head coach of the Wynne boys basketball team for the past five seasons, the former gridiron star says he humbly looks forward to his first coaching position on the football field.

“I’m looking forward to learning Coach Davis system with the spread offense and everything,” Jones said. “So, I’ve been out of the loop of football for a while. But, that was my life and I know the game. But, it’s one thing to know the game and it’s another to learn a system.

So, that’s where I’m at right now. I’m looking forward to learning from the whole coaching staff and probably some of the kids also.”

Jones also says that one of his favorite things about returning to Crittenden County is seeing the children of his long-time friends now on the field, playing the sport they love. “Coming to the Marion spring (football) game, it was exciting just to see the people I knew,” Jones said. “The interesting thing about it was that most of the conversations I had was, ‘Hey, that’s my son.’ Or, ‘Hey, that’s my grandson.’ It’s just exciting to see those generations pass by. Different people I’ve know all my life were happy to see me and it just feels good to be back home.”

Having an extensive career playing football, Jones believes he can immediately help the next generation of Patriots with skill development.

“Hand-eye coordination drills for wide receivers, that’s one of the most important things I learned,” Jones says.

From extensive work with former New Orleans Saint defensive back and Jones brother Reginald Jones and NFL receivers such as Isaac Bruce and Joe Horn, Jones also believes that he can help the young Marion defensive backs grow into their positions.

“I got a chance to work out with (Reginald Jones) countless times and just the thought of him being able to defend people like Jerry Rice and some of the techniques at the defensive back position, some of the tricks to the trade that he taught me… just those basic things on defense,” Jones said. “There are different techniques to zone coverage versus man coverage. So, those are some things that you want to instill in those kids.”

Along with the particular skills of football, Jones also hopes to teach his group of Junior Patriots to trust in each other while on the field.

“That’s why it’s going to be a blessing to work with junior high kids, because you can catch them early and really pound the importance of all 11 teammates,” Jones said. “Once you can get them to believe in each other, winning will take care of itself.”

After running track as well as playing baseball, basketball, football and graduating from West Memphis High School in 1988, Jones caught passes and returned kicks for Memphis State University before playing for a limited time with the Memphis Mad Dogs of the CFL before being forced to retire from playing due to injury. Jones still cherishes the memories he spent with the CFL’s Memphis Mad Dogs.

“We went to Canada and played against Doug Flutie,” Jones said. “I got a chance to play in some 20+ below temperatures.

So, being from West Memphis, that was a shock to my system. But, it was all good. I enjoyed every second of it.”

That injury that forced Jones out of the CFL, however, would not keep Jones off of the sidelines where the former Blue Devil and Tiger coached basketball for Douglas Junior High School in Memphis, Hughes High School and eventually became a part of the inaugural men’s basketball team at Mid-South Community College before taking a head coaching job at Wynne.

Jones expressed his gratitude to new Marion School District superintendent Dr.

Glenn Fenter for allowing him to be a part of that first MSCC team as well as bringing him back to Crittenden County to assist the Patriots.

“He’s just a good solid, family and quality guy that has pretty much always been on the up-and-up,” Jones said. “Just everything I know about Dr.

Fenter has been positive.

He’s very direct and he’s just a strong leader. To work under him has always been a pretty good thing for me personally… I’ve always enjoyed working with Dr. Fenter.”

While Jones hopes to quickly learn the Patriots system and help teach it to his players, one of the things he looks to teach the Junior Patriots right away is respect, a trait that is crucial if players want to continue their playing career’s outside of high school according to Jones.

“That’s one experience that I try to instill in these kids today as it relates to respecting the teachers, just anybody that’s in the educational field all the way up from the janitors to the cafeteria workers,” Jones said. “Just respect everybody just because of the simple fact that you don’t want anything to impact you negatively to the point where you can’t get a scholarship or an opportunity to play on another level because there’s nothing in the world that I could ever say about the college experience. It was phenomenal… Everybody can’t say that and it was just a blessing to be able to live that life for the time that God allowed me to live it.”

However, despite his years on the field, Jones says that knowledge between the lines and knowledge on the bench are different and he looks forward to learning from Marion head football coach Jed Davis.

“For right now, it’s just a learning phase for me,” Jones said. “No matter how much football you’ve played in the past on whatever level, that doesn’t make you a coach. The bottom line is you still need to learn the system.”

Jones begins working with the Junior Patriots as the team resumes football activities later this week.

By Collins Peeples