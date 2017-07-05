Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza.

• Softball & Kickball Leagues — There will be an organizational coaches meeting for Men’s Softball, Co-Ed Softball, and Kickball on Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the West Memphis Utility office, 604 E. Cooper Ave. There will be roster sheets and sign-up packets at the meeting. Visit the West Memphis Adult Sports League Facebok page for more information.

• West Memphis Jr. High Baseball Tryouts — July 10, 11, and 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each day, at Tilden Rodgers Park (In case of inclement weather, tryouts will be held at AWM Bill Kessinger Field House). Bring your own equipment (glove, bat, helmet) and cleats. not all players will be selected. Open to all student athletes, going into 6th, 7th and 8th grades for the 2017-2018 school year. All student athletes must maintain a 2.0 GPA.

• Mid-South Volleyball Summer Camp — All-Skills Camps. July 15 for ages 1518, July 17-20 for ages 8-14. Private and Small Group lessons also available. To register or for more information, em a i l midsouthvolleyball@gmail.co m, or visit Mid-South Volleyball on Facebook.

— Saturday, July 15, 6 to 8 p.m., at K& R Park in Marion. Players can’t turn 9 before May 1, 2018. Bring baseball equipment (cleats, golve, bat, helmet, etc.). For any info regarding the tryout, contact Jacob Langley at (870) 733- 4159.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp — Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• WWE Monday Night Raw — The Superstars of WWE return to action in Memphis at FedExForum with WWE Monday Night Raw on Monday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m. Don’t miss your chance to see your favorite WWE Raw Superstars when they return to the premier showcase of entertainment in the Mid-South for the final time in 2017. Tickets start at $15 and go on-sale on Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster locations, ticketmaster. com, the FedExForum Box Office or by phone at (800) 745-3000.

• Diamond Astros 8U Baseball Tryouts