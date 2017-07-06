Blue Devils end summer-league play with national tournament in Kansas

The West Memphis Blue Devils baseball team wrapped up summer-league play by traveling to Fort Scott, Kansas to play against teams from around the country, hosted by former Chicago White Sox first baseman Adam LaRoche.

Despite going 1-3 in the tournament which took place over June 30th-31st, Blue Devil head coach Gary Cordell says the team brings back to Arkansas with them many more positives than negatives.

“We started hitting the ball really, really well,” Cordell said. “Some of the guys had been struggling. We ran the bases well. We stole a lot of bases and put the pressure on the other teams… They played hard the whole time we were there.”

Leading the Blue Devils at the plate, Curtis Washington homered twice. Cordell says that he looks for much of the same production from Washington next season.

“He’s going to probably be (one of) our power hitters,” Cordell said.

Leading the Blue Devils to their only victory of the weekend, an 8-5 win over a team from Iona, Kansas, starting pitcher Cade Bell threw 75 pitches and five innings of no-hit baseball before giving way to reliever Riley Masters, who Cordell says kept opposing batters off-balance with impressive off-speed pitches.

“He was keeping them offspeed, throwing a lot of change-ups,” Cordell said. “They were out on their front foot trying to hit it, trying to kill the ball. The ball was good. He threw the ball really well.”

Cordell also expressed much pleasure with the play of Blue Devils catcher Seth McDaugh who served as the West Memphis backstop for two of the team’s four contest.

“Seth McDaugh played an excellent game,” Cordell said. “He caught two really good games. He stepped up… He threw some people out. He really did well. That’s the best we’ve seen him play all year.”

However, Cordell says, the biggest take-away from West Memphis 14 hour round-trip to Kansas is the fact that the Blue Devils can compete with anybody and the self-confidence that the West Memphis team got from playing teams from around the country.

“They can compete with anybody,” Cordell said. “We played some teams, they call themselves ‘Phenoms’. They pay 3,000 dollars to play on these teams out of Kansas City and they had some of the best players around. We competed with them… Overall, our fielding was a lot better. Our hitting was excellent. Our base-running has improved since schoolball… They learned they can compete on a national level because that was a national tournament.”

“Coach (Josh) Fortner and I were talking on the way home, saying that if we put our best players out there we can compete with anybody,” Cordell added. “The kids were talking on the way home that with the confidence they gained over the weekend that they can win state now.”

While the Blue Devils take back home plenty of confidence, they left an impression on numerous scouts and spectators in Fort Scott. Cordell says that gaining his players college exposure was the main intention of signing up for the nationwide tournament.

“Just getting recognition for our kids, getting some exposure,” Cordell said when asked whey he scheduled the tournament. “There were several pro scouts there, several college coaches. Curtis Washington had a really good tournament. He’s got some schools looking at him. This friend of mine, he was there, got on the phone Saturday and called his friend who’s the athletic director of West Virginia and telling him about Curtis. That’s the reason we go, to get the exposure for the kids and get their names out there.”

The Blue Devils left quite the impression off of the diamond as well, according to Cordell, being so well behaved that the West Memphis head coach found it strange.

“The kids behaved themselves,” Cordell said. “They didn’t get out of line. I didn’t have to get onto anybody. It’s unusual… The lady at the motel said that we were the most wellbehaved team that she had ever had in her motel, that we could come back anytime. The kids did what they were supposed to do, went to bed when they were supposed to and stayed in their rooms. We didn’t have any problems with them.”

When they weren’t in the motel, the Blue Devils enjoyed the very comfortable LaRoche Complex, built by former Chicago White Sox first baseman Adam LaRoche, who also sponsored the tournament. Cordell says that his players wished there were facilities like it in West Memphis and that hopefully one of them can become successful enough to provide similar accommodations to future players.

“We practiced Thursday on the AstroTurf field,” Cordell said. “(The groundskeeper) opened up the locker rooms for the kids and it was like a minor league park. They had wooden lockers and each kid probably had 20-30 shirts hanging up in there. They had a ping-pong table and in another room they had a big TV and couches. Then, you go to another room and they have an indoor batting-cage and pitching machine. Adam set it up. Him and his wife spent about four million dollars. It’s really nice.”

Cordell, who met LaRoche at a golf tournament last year and therefore was invited to the tournament this past weekend, holds LaRoche in high regards.

“He’s a great guy,” Cordell said. “He’s super nice. You wouldn’t know that he was as wealthy as he is. That’s just the way he is. He runs around in camouflage all of the time. His truck is camouflage. He’s just a downto- earth guy.”

Overall, Cordell says he is proudest of the way that his team continued to battle in each game they played and the heart that the Blue Devils showed on the field. “I was proud of the kids,” Cordell said. “They never gave up. They kept battling the whole time. So, that’s all you can ask for.”

With the season now officially over, the West Memphis players will rest for three months before returning to baseball activities on October 2nd. Looking forward to next season, Cordell expects exciting things for the next year of Blue Devil baseball as well as for the future of baseball in West Memphis.

“I’m pretty excited about it,” Cordell said. “We’re excited about what’s going on as well as the future of baseball in West Memphis.”

By Collins Peeples