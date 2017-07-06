HOROSCOPE MOMOSCOIPE

(GEMIMI(May 21 toJJenn2(0 For Friday, July 7, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Today you will feel pulled between the demands of home and family and the demands of your job or your public reputation. You can't ignore family today.

This is an accident-prone day due to the Full Moon energy. This means you need to slow down and be mindful of everything you say and do.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Financial matters might come to a head today, especially between your assets and debt. This is a reality check for you.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Today the only Full Moon opposite your sign all year is taking place, creating tension with others. After all, the Moon is your ruler.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Something going on behind the scenes might create tension for you. This tension also might manifest with coworkers

CANOEM(JJunnncB21toJMy22)

or a disagreement on the job. Be

patient.

, §n»tto 2: VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Afriend might demand your attention today, even though you need to deal with responsibilities regarding children or a social occasion. You can't do both – there's the rub.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Today you have to focus on your public reputation, despite the demands of family and personal life. It's just the way the cards are falling. Accept this.

LIHBEA Septt, Ost, 22) SAGIITTAMJS (N©Vo 22 to ID)» 21)

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) This is an accident-prone time for you because of the Full Moon energy. Be mindful of this, and slow down and take it easy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Disputes about shared property and shared responsibilities might come to a head today. The Full Moon has a way of doing this. It will be easier to come to an agreement later.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Today the only Full Moon in your sign all year is taking place, which is why you feel tense, especially when dealing with those who are close to you. Demonstrate grace under pressure.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) You are busy at work now, giving everything your all. You also are delegating tasks to others. Don't let today's Full Moon energy cause problems. Go slowly.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Romance might be rocky today because of the Full Moon energy. Something suddenly might come to a head, or an argument could break out. Be patient and loving.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are sensitive and intelligent. You are a great support and comfort to others if they need you. Many of you will be a student or teacher this year, because your capacity for research is at its best. This is your year to reflect on the past and plan for the future. This will not tend to be a year of action, but rather a year of waiting and development.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)