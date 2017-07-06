Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

www.agfc.com

Lake Poinsett

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said the weather this week has been perfect. They’ve been getting lots of calls with regard to the draining of Lake Poinsett. That does not begin until July 10, and it will be slow drain. So, for the next few months the fishing should be great! Minnows, goldfish, rice slicks, redworms, nightcrawler and crickets are selling equally. All things considered, it is a great time to go fishing.

***

Crown Lake

Boxhound Marina (870-6704496) said the water clarity remains clear and the level is normal. The bream bite is excellent; use crickets. No reports on crappie. Bass are biting both early in the day and late, and results are good using topwater lures. Catfishing is excellent. The catfish were liking chicken liver or nightcrawlers.

***

Spring River

Mark Crawford with springriverfliesandguides.com (870-955-8300) said water levels are running at 455 cfs and water clarity is partly clear. Water coming out of the spring has still been cloudy. The river is coming down to a wadable level. Extra care should be used wading and always use a wading staff. The bite has been really good lately on olive, brown and black bead-head Woollies. This week a snail pattern has been working great. For spin fishing a hot pink or red Trout Magnet is hard to beat. Silver and gold spinners work well, also. The river is cold and refreshing during this hot time, so get out and enjoy. John Berry of Berry Brothers Guide Service in Cotter (870435-2169) said the Spring River is off-color. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. Canoe season is on and there many boats on the river. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

***

White River

Triangle Sports (870-7937122) had no reports of any catches of any species, but did say that nightcrawlers were selling well.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission