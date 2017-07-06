Renew your hunting license now

www.agfc.com LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission wants to remind all hunters that all annual hunting licenses and permits expired on June 30. Renewing your hunting license is literally as simple as clicking a button. Just visit www.agfc.com, and click the green “Buy Licenses, Check Game” button at the top of the screen. You will be taken to our secure license purchase site where you can enter your information. You can print the license yourself, or it can be emailed to you as a .pdf that you can keep on your phone if you wish to go paperless.

Purchasing your license also still is available at each AGFC regional office and nature center as well as many bait shops and sporting goods stores. You also may call 800-364-GAME (4263) 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to handle the purchase over the phone.

Visit www.agfc.com and renew today.

From Arkansas Game & Fish Commission