Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza.

***

• Softball & Kickball Leagues — There will be an organizational coaches meeting for Men’s Softball, Co-Ed Softball, and Kickball on Thursday, July 6, at 6:30 p.m., at the West Memphis Utility office, 604 E. Cooper Ave. There will be roster sheets and sign-up packets at the meeting. Visit the West Memphis Adult Sports League Facebok page for more information.

***

• West Memphis Jr. High Baseball Tryouts — July 10, 11, and 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each day, at Tilden Rodgers Park (In case of inclement weather, tryouts will be held at AWM Bill Kessinger Field House). Bring your own equipment (glove, bat, helmet) and cleats. not all players will be selected. Open to all student athletes, going into 6th, 7th and 8th grades for the 20172018 school year. All student athletes must maintain a 2.0 GPA.

***

• Mid-South Volleyball Summer Camp — All-Skills Camps. July 15 for ages 15-18, July 17-20 for ages 8-14. Private and Small Group lessons also available. To register or for more information, em a i l midsouthvolleyball@gmail.co m, or visit Mid-South Volleyball on Facebook.

***

• Diamond Astros 8U Baseball Tryouts — Saturday, July 15, 6 to 8 p.m., at K& R Park in Marion. Players can’t turn 9 before May 1, 2018. Bring baseball equipment (cleats, golve, bat, helmet, etc.). For any info regarding the tryout, contact Jacob Langley at (870) 733-4159.

***

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp — Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4and-up. For more information call 901-318-0291.

Kicking it overseas

The Team USA Martial Arts team just returned from Dundee, Scotland where the men and women of the United States competed against multiple countries such as England, Scotland and Wales, bringing home 100 total medals and 70 gold medals in the process. Multiple medal winnings as well as Master Dennis Brewer reprsented Crittenden County as the international event.

Photo submitted