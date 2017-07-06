The invasive Asian jumping carp

Times Outdoor Columnist With the conformation of “jumping carp” in Horseshoe Lake, we need to know much more about this unwanted and dangerous fish. There are two common species: Hypophthalmichtys noblis (bighead carp) and Hypophthalmichthys molitrix (silver carp). Both species are found in Arkansas waters.

These are filter feeding fish that consume plant and animal plankton. Carp compete with native fish for food and habitat. They do not have traditional teeth but have throat teeth.

They eat 5 to 20 percent of their body weigh per day and have an average size of 30 to 40 pounds, but can reach a weight of up to 110 pounds. Carp destroy the aquatic food web by over lapping the diet of native fish.

They were originally introduced into Southern fish ponds in the 1970s to clean up bait fish ponds.

The floods of 1990 caused the spread of the carp.

They have no natural predators because they are so large. A pelican or eagle may eat a few, but not enough to slow down their spread.

The jumping carp are a clean fish and have very little fishy taste. The problem is the meat is full of bones, the bigger the fish, the bigger the bones. When eating the filets, the fish must be cooked and then deboned. Another popular way is to run the flesh through a meat grinder several times. The meat is then made into fish patties and cooked to make fish burgers.

Leaping or swilling on the surface forces air into the swim bladder that allows the fish to adjust to its level in the water. The sound of a motor frightens them and makes them jump, but they will also jump with a paddle noise.

The jump is not aggressive but caused by fear. Carp can leap 8-10 feet in the air.

An adult female carp can lay up to 1.9 million eggs in one year. 1 to 3 percent of the eggs will grow to adult. Moving water is a requirement for the development of eggs and larvae. Horseshoe Lake has under water springs, water flowing in through Beck’s Bayou, and when the pumps are turned on, there is water movement. These fish can thrive in water temperatures ranging from south Louisiana to the Great Lakes.

By John Criner