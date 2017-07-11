Daniel Kelley leaves Patriots after five seasons

Daniel Kelley spent the last five years as head coach of Marion High School baseball, but will now move into his new role as Dean of Students at Marion Elementary School as well as assistant coach to the Marion Lady Patriots softball team

sports@theeveningtimes.com

After five seasons as the Marion Patriots head baseball coach, Daniel Kelley begins the next phase of his career as the former skipper becomes the dean of students at Marion Elementary School and assistant coach to the Marion Lady Patriots softball team. Though Kelley looks forward to the next chapter of his career both as an administrator and as a coach, he admits it is with a heavy heart that he leaves the Patriots dugout.

“When it’s all you’ve done for five years, it’s hard not to remember those things, the kids and everything,” Kelley said.

“You get around them.

You get attached to them.

You want them to be successful.”

Kelley’s time with the Marion baseball team comes to an end after five seasons, beginning in 2013, that saw Marion make it to the state playoffs four times, never losing in the opening round of the tournament, and a state championship game in 2014. That championship bout with Russellville, which the Patriots lost 2-0, is the highlight of Kelley’s on the field success.

“Getting to the state championship, that’s the pinnacle of being a high school coach, as far as being a winner,” Kelley said. “For whatever division you’re in, to make it to the state championship game, as far as wins and losses and things of that nature goes there’s nothing you can do that’s any better except for win the game.”

While Kelley did not take home a state title that season, the former Patriots head coach did take home a valuable tool to use in his coaching career, the ability to show compassion and sympathy to his team. Looking back on that championship game, Kelley believes watching his group of players fight the entire contest but still fall short taught him a lesson in how to emphasize with his players and show pride to the young men, even in defeat.

“Those first two years, I was very, very, very, very hard on young men,” Kelley said. “But, we had real good talent. We had hard workers. We had the ability to do what we did.

So, after the state championship game, I never really was one of those coaches up until that point that told the kids I was proud of them because sometimes I feel like when you compliment them they relax. But, sometimes when you win baseball games, you have to coach them a little bit harder and sometimes when you lose you have to show them a little bit of compassion and you have to be a little bit softer, so to speak.”

From that point on, Kelley tried to implement more patience and care into his coaching philosophy. He now believes those principles are indispensable in dealing with high school students.

“In order to work with high school kids, you’ve got to be a very, very patient person and in order to get them to work hard for you, you have to show them you care,” Kelley said. “I think those are the two biggest things about being a coach now, because kids won’t work hard for you if they don’t think you care.”

In return for the lessons his student and players have taught him over the past five seasons, Kelley hopes he has implanted in those young men a sense of selflessness and a good work ethic. Losing a game is ok, according to Kelley, but not giving it your best effort or putting yourself before the team is not.

“I hope I taught them good work ethic,” Kelley said. “That anything in life, that you want, you’re going to have to work hard to get. I hope I taught them to be tough mentally because life’s not always fair… I hope that I taught them that sometimes, to be a part of a team, you cannot be selfish because sometimes you have to put the needs of the team before the needs of yourself as an individual.

Those have always been big things that I’ve tried to teach.”

Kelley also hopes that his players have taken a deeper look at some of the lessons baseball itself can teach, not just about how to swing a bat or break on a fly ball, but how to deal with adversity in everyday life.

“Baseball in itself is all about failure,” Kelley said. “If you hit .300 in professional baseball, you’re a hall of famer. That’s the only thing that you’re ever going to do in life where a 30 is good. So, baseball teaches a lot about failure.

Because, in life, you’re going to have a lot of moments where you fail or you get knocked down.

High school kids make mistakes, they’re kids.

But, it’s about what do you do after that. How do you handle the situation emotionally and physically? How do you react?”

Off of the diamond, one of the things Kelley has enjoyed most about his teams is watching boys mature into young men.

The future administrator and softball coach says that being involved in major life events of some of his former players is one of the many benefits of being in the education/coaching field.

“It’s always been one of the more fulfilling things as a teacher and a coach to watch young kids grow up to be good young men,” Kelley said. “Over the last nine years that I’ve been a teacher and a coach, I’ve got to go to a few kid’s weddings, see them go to college and get college degrees, a couple of them go to college and play college baseball. I guess that’s the most fulfilling part of being a teacher and a coach.”

Last season, the Patriots fell in extra innings in the quarterfinal round of the Arkansas 6A Baseball State Playoffs to the western top-seed Greenwood Bulldogs. However, Kelley feels that with a core group of young talent (Marion only lost two seniors) that incoming coach Pete Prater could be inheriting an exciting team next season.

“I think I’m leaving them in a good place,” Kelley said. “I think this year we made a foundation you can build upon. Most of the young men that are going to play next year are going to have at least one year of experience…They’ve got a lot coming back.”

One of the players to watch for next season that didn’t see the varsity diamond as much in 2017 is infielder Will Griffen, who Kelley thinks can come in right away as an incoming 10th grader and add to the Patriots offense.

“(Griffen) should swing the bat well enough to get himself on the field and he’s got a real good baseball mind,” Kelley said.

“He reads the ball really well on the bases. He’s very, very baseball savvy.” As for Kelley, the newest dean of students over second and third graders at Marion Elementary goes back to where his career begin as a P.E teacher almost a decade ago.

Kelley looks forward to working with younger children again, remembering the fun he had a P.E teacher, claiming that his job never really felt like work.

Reflecting back on the past five season with Marion High School, Kelley remains grateful to the Patriots for offering him the job as head coach in the first place when he was, admittedly, still inexperienced on the field.

“They took a chance on a 27-year-old young man with three years of coaching experience,” Kelley said. “And, they took a chance on me. I never ever wanted to let anybody down. I’m sure there were more experienced coaches that applied. I only had three years. So, I’m sure I was probably the most inexperienced coach on paper.”

By Collins Peeples