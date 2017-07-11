MOEOSCOIPE

For Wednesday, July 12, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You antennae are highly tuned in today, which is why your Spidey senses are turned on. You might even be able to guess what other people are thinking.

You feel genuine concern for someone today, probably a friend or a member of a group. You are ready to lend a sympathetic ear to this person.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You might admire someone in a position of authority today. You suddenly realize what it is this person has to do, and you appreciate his or her efforts.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Discussions about philosophy, religion, metaphysics or even science fiction will intrigue you today, because you are interested in fringe matters and lofty ideas. Nevertheless, don't fall for a bunch of baloney!

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Because you feel sympathetic toward someone who is less fortunate, you want to help him or her today. Do what you can, because kindness is important.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) A conversation with a partner or close friend will be warm and sympathetic today. In fact, this is a good day for a heart-to-heart discussion with someone close to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A co-worker might need your advice today, or perhaps he or she just needs a sympathetic shoulder to cry on. Whatever the case, you will be warm and caring.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You're in touch with your creative urges today, which is why you might have a chance to show someone how talented you are. This also is a day where true love might blossom.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Family discussions will be warm and mutually helpful today, because people genuinely care about each other. However, if you think something fishy is going on, it is.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You probably will spend time daydreaming or being lost in fantasies today, which is just fine. It's just that kind of day. However, you might find a use for your heightened imagination in a practical way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) If out spending money today, you will be tempted to buy luxurious items. Be smart; keep your receipts.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Today you feel warm and kind toward others, which is why you will be a sympathetic friend and helpful if there is a need for your help. You want to do the right thing.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are easygoing and relaxed with others. You like to be supportive and helpful. This is a social, happy year with bright and cheerful vibrations. Broaden your social circle to include new contacts. Romance and love affairs may bloom. You want to live life to its fullest. This year is a year of choice. You might face an important decision. Happiness is having alternatives.

