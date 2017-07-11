News Briefs

• Crittenden County Election Commission Meeting – Tuesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Election Commission Office located at 116 Center St., Marion. The purpose of the meeting is to review the Secretary of State’s proposal for replacing the existing voting equipment and the alternatives that could be recommended for Crittenden County.

Marion – Vacation Bible School Monday Through Friday, July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. ‘The Redeemer’ is an exciting and interactive learning experience for all children ages preschool to 6th grade. For more information or to pre-register call 870-7394430.

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, July 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould.

• Earle Mandatory Parent Seminars 2017-2018 – Monday July 17 through Saturday July 22 and again Monday July 31 through Saturday August 5th. For more information and times call 870-636-8155. Be prepared to purchase locks and lockers ($5) during this time.

• Barton Chapel Baptist Church Vacation Bible School – ‘Operation Arctic’ Exploring the Coolest Book on the Planet. Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 189 Barton Rd., Tyronza. For information go to facebook@ BartonChapelBaptistC hurch

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• USDA Crittenden County Farm Service Agency Workshops and Meetings – at the Woolfolk Library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion. The session begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19th. Information about the Roles of the County Committee, County Committee Elections and Processes. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations should contact Stuart Cooper at 870-739- 4464, ext. 2 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

• Chapman Lodge #465 Anniversary Celebration – 71 yrs. of Brothers’ Bond and Brilliant Light Chapter #360 70 yrs. of Sister’s Love Saturday, July 22 at 5 p.m. 943 Minnis Drive, Edmondson. Contact WM Tyrone McWright at 901-314-1316, WP Rev. Obra Carter at 901690-5725, WM Pat Henderson at 901-212-6518 and AM Jeannie Coleman at 870-7322798. “We are taking our Hats off.” Semi-formal attire (please wear a hat). Tickets $20.

• Earle School District Summer Food Service Program – Meals provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability at the Earle School District (High School Cafeteria), 16432 Hwy. 64 W., Earle. Through July 28 (closed July 3-4) from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Meals will be served daily Monday through Friday of each week.

• Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Mobile Food Giveaway – Scheduled for Friday, July 28 at Old St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Vouchers will be available July 10 through July 26th.

• Edmondson/Wedlock Alumni African American Scholarships – B. G. Wedlock Academic Scholarship, Fulton Watkins Academic Scholarship and B. J. Taylor Achiever Scholarship. To be considered, learn criteria and apply, contact Fredonia Falls, Scholarship Chairperson, 3322 Adams, Bellwood, IL 60104 or call 708-547-6479 or 870-732-2039.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp –Through August 4, 2017. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. – Fri. Low Low Rates…Sign Up Going On Now. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4 and up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Summer Food Service Program – Through August 4, 2017 at the Marion Elementary School. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Enrolled children who are members of households which receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TAMF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 or 800-8456136 (Spanish).

• Summer Math Tutoring Program – Through Aug. 5, 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Offering math tutoring services in Kindergarten through 12 grade math, College Developmental Math I, II, III, College Algebra, ACT Math Prep, SAT Math Prep, GED Math, Chemistry, Physical Science. Call today for more information. Ask for Mary Craft at 870-270-9002.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – We will only serve breakfast (8 to 9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. We will no longer serve at The Academies of West Memphis.

• Edmondson Wedlock Alumni Association Labor Day Tentative Weekend Itinerary – Friday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. Meet & Greet Comfort Suites, West Memphis. Saturday, Sept. 2, Parade Step Off from Lloyd Campbell Park, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Gala Celebration “Ron’s Place” 7 p.m. Tickets $25. Sunday, Sept. 3, Cook Out “Ron’s Place” 2 p.m. Edmondson. For more information contact Sylestine Mack at 870-7322039.

