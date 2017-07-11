Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza. ***

• West Memphis Jr. High Baseball Tryouts — July 10, 11, and 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each day, at Tilden Rodgers Park (In case of inclement weather, tryouts will be held at AWM Bill Kessinger Field House). Bring your own equipment (glove, bat, helmet) and cleats. not all players will be selected. Open to all student athletes, going into 6th, 7th and 8th grades for the 2017-2018 school year. All student athletes must maintain a 2.0 GPA.

•

All-Skills Camps. July 15 for ages 15-18, July 17-20 for ages 8-14. Private and Small Group lessons also available. To register or for more information, e-mail midsouthvolleyball@gmail .com, or visit Mid-South Volleyball on Facebook.

• Diamond Astros 8U Baseball Tryouts —

Saturday, July 15, 6 to 8 p.m., at K& R Park in Marion. Players can’t turn 9 before May 1, 2018. Bring baseball equipment (cleats, golve, bat, helmet, etc.). For any info regarding the tryout, contact Jacob Langley at (870) 733-4159. ***

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp —

Registration underway now! June 5 through Aug. 4. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Low, low rates. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day, and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4-and-up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• Crittenden County PRCA Rodeo — Presented by Esperanza Bonanza, Friday, July 28 – Saturday, July 29, beginning at 7 p.m. both nights, at the Marion Sports Complex, 3820 Complex Rd., in Marion. $15 at the gate, $10 in advance (at the Marion Chamber Office), 5-andunder free. For mor information, contact Joanie Taylor at (901) 484-7752.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15 p.m. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870735-5900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

• Studio Gray Dance Clinic – at Boys & Girls Club of Crittenden County. Designed to help kids going into cheer, pom & hip hop. $10. To register, contact us a t info@mystudiogray.com, or call 901-303-6221.

Mid-South Volleyball Summer Camp —