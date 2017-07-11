Toppers blast through Rocket Showcase

The Marion Toppers went undefeated this past weekend as the local exposure team saw little resistance during a showcase tournament in Little Rock

Little Rock – The Marion Toppers (23-4 overall) swept through the Rocket Showcase Tournament in Little Rock this past weekend, going 4-0 in the process thanks in part to strong pitcher performances.

Right-handed pitcher Kris Peet helped carry the Toppers through the tournament, picking up two of the four wins including getting the W in the Toppers last outing, an 8-0 victory over Sylvan Hills. Toppers head coach Junior Weaver believes that a variety of pitches helped the recent Itawamba Community College signee get ahead in the counts on most batters.

“He was really good this morning,” Weaver said. “He was 0-1 just about every hitter. He works ahead in the count… He’s a competitor. He possesses a fastball, breaking ball and change. He’s got two different curve balls, your typical 12-6 breaking ball and then he’ll flip a breaking ball up there about 62 mph. And now, he’s dropping down on right handed hitters and showing them a different arm slot. So, he can be pretty nasty.”

Taking the mound for Weaver in Friday’s contest, a 6-2 victory for the Toppers of Stix Baseball Academy, two of Marion’s newest additions made their first appearance. Incoming Christian Brothers sophomore Heath Stuckey made the start for the Marion based exposure team, tossing 2 2/3 innings in his first outing before giving way to Marion High School product Alex O’Brien who twirled three innings and picked up the win.

Weaver believes his newest righty, O’Brien, can cause problems for right handed batters due to his release point.

“He threw well,” Weaver said. “He’s got a threequarters arm slot. He gets a lot of sink, a lot of arm-side run. He’s tough on right handed hitters.”

However, while Weaver is steadily picking up pieces, the Toppers are beginning to lose players as they begin their collegiate careers. Weaver’s shortstop and leadoff hitter Gavin Stone has played his final game with the Toppers this summer as Stone heads off to the University of Central Arkansas to begin the next phase of his baseball career. Filling his shoes on the infield is recent transfer to Itawamba Community College Jacob Nobles. Weaver says his new shortstop should fill Stone’s position seamlessly, with an athletic body and plenty of pop in his bat.

But, Friday it was Blake Daniels bringing all of the pop the Toppers needed. Weaver’s three-hole hitter and first baseman crushed a pitch over the fence in centerfield in the fifth inning of the Toppers victory over Stix, expanding the Marion teams lead from 3-2 to 5-2, giving the Toppers a nice cushion as the hour and 45 minute time limit on the game ran down. Weaver believes Daniels ability to be selective at the plate allows the Toppers slugger to make the most out of his time in the batter’s box.

“He swung the bat well,” Weaver said. “Blake’s been with me for four years. When I first got him, as a left-handed hitter, he’s strike zone management was not good. He tried to offer at pitches up and away and get himself out. He’s older now. He’s 19 years old and he’s become more disciplined in the strike zone. He lays off of bad balls. He’ll take a walk.”

Playing at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) campus, Weaver says many coaches and scouts from around the state came out to watch the Toppers and their opponents compete. Exposure, after all, is the main purpose of the summerleague’s team and with coaches from UALR, Arkansas State, Arkansas Monticello and Arkansas Baptist Junior College in attendance, many college eyes were on the Toppers this past weekend.

“You get a chance to play in front of college coaches, on a college campus,” Weaver said.

The Toppers defend their home diamond at John Robbins Field for the last time this season tonight at 5:30 p.m. against the North Mississippi Indians.

By Collins Peeples