Arkansas Knicks keep rolling

The Arkansas Knicks winning ways continued this past weekend as the travleing girls basketball team brought home another 1st place championship trophy from the Game Changers tournament held in Forrest City Arkansas July 8-9. The Knicks, coached by Steven Jeffereson and Shelia Henderson, are managed by Nick Henderson. The Knicks will travel to Conway to participate in the National tournament on July 21-23.

Photo submitted