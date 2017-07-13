Black Knights preparing to conquer upcoming season

The West Memphis Christian Black Knights returned to the gridiron this past Tuesday with sevenon- seven drills

Football season creeps ever nearer and the West Memphis Christian Black Knights are already hard at work developing their skill-position players in seven-on-seven drills.

The Black Knights traveled to North Point High School this past Tuesday, participating in three seven-on-seven games while being led by junior quarterback Parker Benson. Though Benson is just now getting his football cleats dirty, having just returned from a broken bone in his forearm, West Memphis Christian head coach Derek Anderson already likes what he’s seeing from his signal caller as Benson shakes off the rust of being injured.

“He hasn’t been able to throw a whole lot,” Anderson said. “He actually just got cleared Monday to go throw. He struggled a little bit with trying to throw to hard when he could have just put some touch on it and get it there.

But, he made some really good throws and made some very good reads. It’s kind of hard to pick up those reads until you get out there in live action, but he picked them up pretty quick.”

Though his starting quarterback missed almost all football activities in the month of June, Anderson remains confident in Benson’s ability to lead the Black Knights in the upcoming season.

“Parker’s going to do extremely well,” Anderson said. “He’s not the fastest guy but he’s one of the smartest quarterbacks I’ve ever coached. He has a knack for making plays and he understands and sees the game well. I think he’s going to have a big year running the football and throwing the football.”

Helping Benson out in the passing game is an abudence of running backs and slot receivers. The Black Knight’s backs worked on executing screens and short passes while the receivers perfected their routes Tuesday.

Anderson says the short passing game will be a big part of the West Memphis game plan this season.

“Our slots are involved in our running game as the running backs,” Anderson said. “We’ve got three to five guys that are going to be running the ball a lot this year. We’ve got a mixture of the zone and we run the stretch and we a mixture of the midline and veer into it out of the spread. So, we do a wide variety of things to try to get everybody the ball.”

Protecting Benson and his slew of backs and receivers is an offensive line full of returning starters including recent Louisiana Tech verbal commit Biron Russell at left tackle. Though the offensive line did not participate in the seven-onseven drills, the big guys were not resting on their laurels. The Black Knights lineman competed in lineman drills against their counterparts from North Point High School.

“We actually did a lineman competition (Tuesday) night,” Anderson said. “We took all of our lineman, or the ones that we had, and took them over to North Point and they actually did lineman drills and had a competition with the lineman from North Point, whether that’s pushing sleds and bags or they’re racing each other and those type of things. That’s what we’ve been doing with them a lot.”

Anderson says the goal for his offensive and defensive lineman right now is to make sure that they know the playbook and schemes in order to seamlessly transition into two-a-day practices. Of course, Anderson also wants his bigger guys to be well conditioned as they begin to endure another hot and humid West Memphis summer.

“We’re working our offensive plays. We’re running with our lineman pulling. We ought to be able to walk into two-aday’s and run everything we have without having to install it… The biggest thing we want to do right now with them is make sure they’re in shape because, with our numbers, those guys don’t come off the field. When you get into 90 something degree heat, those big men aren’t made to go both ways. So, they tend to cramp up more easily. So, that’s our biggest thing right now is to make sure they’re conditioned and know what we’re doing offensively and defensively and get some power in their legs.”

Defensively, Anderson says the Black Knights faced some match-up problems Tuesday night with quick opposing backs and slot receivers taking advantage of a speed difference on the Black Knights linebackers. But, Anderson says he was pleased with the West Memphis Christian defense’s reaction time.

“The defense looked really good actually,” Anderson said. “We had a few miscues… But, they were there and they made a lot of plays. They reacted well to it and got where they were supposed to be.”

Overall, Anderson says the Black Knights look better heading into the regular season than he has seen any team look during his tenure as head coach.

“Over three years, (Tuesday’s) seven-onseven was the best I’ve seen over the last three years,” Anderson said. “We look more confident and the best I’ve seen us look going into the season than I’ve seen since I’ve been here… Just to see the attitude, it’s like our kids are starting to believe we can win.”

Winning isn’t something the Black Knights did often last season, going 1- 9. However, in seven of those losses, West Memphis Christian only fell 7-10 points short.

Dropping down to Mississippi Association of Independent Schools Division (MSAIS) 1A from MSAIS 2A should help West Memphis Christian add to the win column this season, according to Anderson.

“We dropped down to the 1A division which is actually a big help for us,” Anderson said. “That put us playing with people our size. In the past, to get to the playoffs, you’re competing with a lot of bigger schools that are dressing our 30-50 kids and our schedule this year is more suited to people playing our size. We’re dressing out 20-21 and most anybody we play is in the 1530 range. So, we’re going to match up well. So, I think we have the potential to have a really big season.”

Anderson admits that the Black Knights still have a long way to go in order to get to the team which the head coach hopes they can become. But, considering how well the West Memphis Christian team played in their opening seven-on-seven match of the summer, Anderson is excited to see the finished product that the Black Knights trot out on the field this August.

“We still have a lot of work to do, don’t get me wrong,” Anderson said.

“But, for our first time, I can tell you, the biggest thing I got out of it offensively and defensively is that we went out and competed. And, it didn’t matter who we were playing against. They just went out and played and played hard. So, that was a really big step for us, to not have any fear of anybody we’re playing and we went out and played well.”

By Collins Peeples