FedEx Forum to host AAC tourney

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedExForum along with the University of Memphis will play host to the 2019 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship from March 14 through March 17, Commissioner Mike Aresco announced today.

“We are pleased to be returning to Memphis and FedExForum for our Conference Championship,” Aresco said. “The City of Memphis graciously welcomed us for our first-ever league tournament in 2014 and our student- athletes, coaches and fans experienced a firstclass weekend. This is a great basketball town that supports and appreciates the sport. I am certain that we will enjoy another terrific and competitive event in 2019, and I want to thank Memphis Athletic Director Tom Bowen, Jason Wexler, President of Business Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum and Kevin Kane, President and CEO of the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau, for their efforts in bringing our Championship back to Memphis.”

“We are extremely pleased that the American Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament is returning to Memphis and FedExForum in 2019,” said Jason Wexler, President of Business Operations for the Memphis Grizzlies and FedExForum. “We look forward to working with the Memphis Tigers and the American Athletic Conference to provide an outstanding tournament experience for the schools, student-athletes and basketball fans.”

This marks the first time since 2014 that FedExForum has served as the official competition venue for the American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship. All 12 American Athletic Conference schools will participate in the 2019 championship. The format will include four first-round games, followed by four quarterfinal matchups, two semifinal contests and the championship game.

Ticket information will be released at a future date. For more information on the 2019 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, visit fedexforum.com, like FedExForum on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@FedExForum).

