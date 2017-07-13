HOROSCOPE

For Friday, July 14, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) The Moon is in your sign today, which makes you feel more emotional than usual. However, it also will bring you a bit of good luck!

Work alone or behind the scenes today, because this will make you feel good. You need a breather to balance your busy pace.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A discussion with a friend, probably a female, could be significant today. Whatever you discuss might cause you to alter your goals for the future.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Personal details about your private life may become public today. In fact, parents, bosses and people in power seem to be in the know. (What's with this?)

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Do something different today, because you want adventure and a change of scenery. If you can't travel, be a tourist in your own city. Go someplace you've never been before.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a good day to discuss red-tape details regarding taxes, debt, shared property and inheritances. Clear away whatever you can so that you feel freer in the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You have to be accommodating to others because the Moon is opposite your sign today. This simply requires a little Libran charm and patience. No biggie.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) If you do something today that helps you feel better organized, it will please you. Take 10 minutes to tidy up small areas, because it's the little things that can make a difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a fun, playful day for your sign. Enjoy sporting events, fun activities with children, the theater, movies, social outings and romantic dates.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) A discussion with a family member will be important today. However, some of you will just want to cocoon at home and hide.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 Feb. 18) Go with your gut reaction today because this is the kind of day where you will trust your hunches. In discussions with others, you want to get down to the real deal – nothing superficial.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Focus on money, cash flow and earnings today because this is your area of interest. If shopping, keep your receipts because you will be more of an emotional spender than a practical one.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are warmhearted and caring. You believe in the power of positive thinking. This year will bring excitement, adventure and more freedom than you have experienced in recent years. It's a time to move away from old routines, and feel loose and free! For many, a major change will occur, perhaps as significant as what occurred around 2008. It's time to test your future!

