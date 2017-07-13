News Briefs

Marion – Vacation Bible School Monday Through Friday, July 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. ‘The Redeemer’ is an exciting and interactive learning experience for all children ages preschool to 6th grade. For more information or to pre-register call 870-7394430.

• United Auto Workers Retirees Meeting – Thursday, July 13 at 11:30 a.m. at Grecian Steak House, 210 Airport Rd., Paragould.

• Crittenden County Election Commission Meeting – Thursday, July 13 at 3 p.m. at the Election Commission Office. The purpose of the meeting is to conduct the Ballot draw for the Sept. 19, 2017 School Board Election.

• Earle Mandatory Parent Seminars 2017-2018 – Monday July 17 through Saturday July 22 and again Monday July 31 through Saturday August 5th. For more information and times call 870-636-8155. Be prepared to purchase locks and lockers ($5) during this time.

• Barton Chapel Baptist Church Vacation Bible School – ‘Operation Arctic’ Exploring the Coolest Book on the Planet. Monday, July 17 through Friday, July 21 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at 189 Barton Rd., Tyronza. For information go to facebook@ BartonChapelBaptistC hurch

• Delta Market – Every third Tuesday through October (July 18, Aug. 15, Sept. 19 and Oct. 17) at the ASU-Mid South north campus parking lot with food, produce flowers, crafts, art and merchandise. New times are 3 to 7 p.m.

• USDA Crittenden County Farm Service Agency Workshops and Meetings – at the Woolfolk Library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion. The session begins at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19th. Information about the Roles of the County Committee, County Committee Elections and Processes. Persons with disabilities who require accommodations should contact Stuart Cooper at 870-7394464, ext. 2 or Federal Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339.

• Chapman Lodge #465 Anniversary Celebration – 71 yrs. of Brothers’ Bond and Brilliant Light Chapter #360 70 yrs. of Sister’s Love Saturday, July 22 at 5 p.m. 943 Minnis Drive, Edmondson. Contact WM Tyrone McWright at 901-314-1316, WP Rev. Obra Carter at 901690-5725, WM Pat Henderson at 901-212-6518 and AM Jeannie Coleman at 870-7322798. “We are taking our Hats off.” Semi-formal attire (please wear a hat). Tickets $20.

• Earle School District Summer Food Service Program – Meals provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability at the Earle School District (High School Cafeteria), 16432 Hwy. 64 W., Earle. Through July 28 (closed July 3-4) from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. for breakfast and 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. for lunch. Meals will be served daily Monday through Friday of each week.

• Neighbor Center and Memphis Food Bank Mobile Food Giveaway – Scheduled for Friday, July 28 at Old St. Paul Church, 504 S. 8th St., West Memphis from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Vouchers will be available July 10 through July 26th.

• Edmondson/Wedlock Alumni African American Scholarships – B. G. Wedlock Academic Scholarship, Fulton Watkins Academic Scholarship and B. J. Taylor Achiever Scholarship. To be considered, learn criteria and apply, contact Fredonia Falls, Scholarship Chairperson, 3322 Adams, Bellwood, IL 60104 or call 708-547-6479 or 870-732-2039.

• L.R. Jackson Girls Club, Inc. Summer Enrichment Camp –Through August 4, 2017. 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mon. – Fri. Low Low Rates…Sign Up Going On Now. Trips, arts & crafts, sports, Girl Scouts, Splash Day and much more. Boys & Girls ages 4 and up. For more information call 901-3180291.

• YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South Summer Food Service Program – Through August 4, 2017 at the Marion Elementary School. Meals will be provided to all eligible children free of charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal services. Enrolled children who are members of households which receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR) or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TAMF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at 800-877-8339 or 800-8456136 (Spanish).

• Summer Math Tutoring Program – Through Aug. 5, 720 Calvin Avery Dr., Suite C, West Memphis. Offering math tutoring services in Kindergarten through 12 grade math, College Developmental Math I, II, III, College Algebra, ACT Math Prep, SAT Math Prep, GED Math, Chemistry, Physical Science. Call today for more information. Ask for Mary Craft at 870-270-9002.

• Crittenden County Health Department Immunization Clinic – Friday, August 11, 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at 901 N. 7th St., West Memphis. Bring insurance card and if out of state IMMI bring shot record. For additional information contact Crystal Moore, MPH, at 870-735-4334.

• Second Lecture in Series of Six Talk on Diabetes – Held at First United Methodist Church Saturday, August 12 from 12 to 1 p.m. at 215 N. Missouri St., West Memphis. Lisa Duke, Certified Diabetes Educator, will give a short talk and then take questions from participants. Light refreshments will be served. Participants will also have a chance to win at $150 VISA card if they attend at least three of the events in West Memphis. The drawing will be held on the day of the last event. Space is limited so call or text Christina Standerfer, event coordinator, 501-7726173 to reserve your space.

• Summer Feeding Program – (1) Total Deliverance Cathedral Church, 400 Commerce St., Earle: Through

Aug. 12 M-F lunch noon, breakfast 8:15 a.m., Saturday lunch 12 p.m. (2) New Bethel MB Church, 11 Swindle Rd, Earle: July 11, 12 & 13 supper 7 p.m., Through Aug. 9 Wednesday supper 7 p.m. (3) Mt. Pilgrim MB Church, 1209 Second St., Earle: June 14, 15 & 16 supper 7:15. (4) Marion, Sunset, 129 Powell, Marion: July 10-14 Supper 6:30 p.m. (5) First Baptist MB Church, 831 Alabama St., Earle: July 24-26 Supper 7:15 p.m. (6) L. C. Jones, 23905 Hwy. 70 Heth: Supper June 15, June 29-30, July 13, July 23, 7:15 p.m. (7) Philadelphia Ministries, 407 Birch St., West Memphis, June 10 lunch 2 p.m. (8) St. James MB Church, 1812 Cartwright St., Earle: June 27, 28, 29 Supper 7:15 p.m. (9) St. Luke MB Church, 520 Arkansas St., Earle: June 24 Lunch 12 p.m. (10) Lion of the Tribe of Judah, 105 Sneed St., Marked Tree: VBS Aug. 8, 9 & 10, supper 6 p.m. through Aug. every Sunday supper at 1 p.m. every Wednesday supper 7 p.m. (11) Bible Class Holiness Church, 638 Railroad St., Earle: July 29 supper at 1 p.m.

• Wonder City Boys and Girls Club Summer Food Program – We will only serve breakfast (8 to 9 a.m.) and lunch (11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.) at 412 S. 25th St., West Memphis. We will no longer serve at The Academies of West Memphis.

• Edmondson Wedlock Alumni Association Labor Day Tentative Weekend Itinerary – Friday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. Meet & Greet Comfort Suites, West Memphis. Saturday, Sept. 2, Parade Step Off from Lloyd Campbell Park, 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, Gala Celebration “Ron’s Place” 7 p.m. Tickets $25. Sunday, Sept. 3, Cook Out “Ron’s Place” 2 p.m. Edmondson. For more information contact Sylestine Mack at 870-7322039.

• Hometown Crawfordsville Harvest Festival – Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. For 5K Run/Walk call Alex Alpe at 870-494-5947, Bakeoff call Michael Underwood at 562-857-1719 and Cricket Briggs at 901-652-5521. Arts and Crafts vendors call Corine Miller at 870-823-5854, Terri Watson at 901-262-4874, Jo Zachary (leave message) at 870-514-6143. For other information call Susan Marotti at 870-636-5822 and Joe Marotti at 870-514-0416. **NO PETS ALLOWED**

• Woolfolk Public Library Story Hour – Come enjoy stories, crafts and a snack at the library, 100 N. Currie St., Marion every Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

• Al-Anon & Alateen meetings – Mondays at 8 p.m. and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. at 1233 Park Drive, West Memphis. Call 870-735-5217. Go to www.ar.al-anon.alateen.org.

• Hughes High School 1972 Class Reunion – The Hughes High School Class of 1972 is planning their 46th class reunion for the Memorial Day weekend in 2018. Planning meetings are being held the third Saturday of each month at the Anthonyville MB Church, 1961 Hwy. 147 S., Proctor. All class members are asked to attend. For further information on these meetings and the reunion please contact Claudette D. Dubois at 870792-7648.

• Fish Fry the Last Friday in each month – VFW Post 5225, 406 S. Avalon, West Memphis. Eat in or carry out.

• American Legion Post 53 – Fish fry 1st Friday of every month. Food served from 5-8 p.m. Karaoke every Friday and Saturday night at 7 p.m. Bingo Monday’s at 7 p.m., 150 Legion Road. 735-8803.

• Arkansas State University Degree Center – Offering admission, advising, and scholarship information/assistance for students interested in attending Arkansas State University-Jonesboro on the ASU Mid-South campus. Students can major in Criminology, Business, Nursing, or Education and live locally. Assistance is available Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more information call, Kennidi Ridgell, Degree .

