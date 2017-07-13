Sports Briefs

• J.W. Rich Girls Club Summer Program — All summer long, through Friday, Aug. 4. Mon., Tues., Thur., Fri., from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Wed. from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: Membership dues (if not already paid) are $60. $350 for the whole summer, or a $10 daily rate. Activities include: arts & crafts, tie-dye, animal show, movies, kickball, volleyball, and basketball. Fridays are Pizza Day. $3 per child if they want pizza.

• West Memphis Jr. High Baseball Tryouts — Last day for tryouts is Thrusday, July 13, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at Tilden Rodgers Park (in case of inclement weather, tryouts will be held at AWM Bill Kessinger Field House). Bring your own equipment (glove, bat, helmet) and cleats. not all players will be selected. Open to all student athletes, going into 6th, 7th and 8th grades for the 2017-2018 school year. All student athletes must maintain a 2.0 GPA.

• Mid-South Volleyball Summer Camp — All-Skills Camps. July 15 for ages 1518, July 17-20 for ages 8-14. Private and Small Group lessons also available. To register or for more information, em a i l midsouthvolleyball@gmail.co m, or visit Mid-South Volleyball on Facebook.

• Diamond Astros 8U Baseball Tryouts —

Saturday, July 15, 6 to 8 p.m., at K& R Park in Marion. Players can’t turn 9 before May 1, 2018. Bring baseball equipment (cleats, golve, bat, helmet, etc.). For any info regarding the tryout, contact Jacob Langley at (870) 7334159.