The Bream are Biting out at Midway

Problems with the Press

No doubt, many of our loyal readers have checked their driveways or the news racks for the latest edition of the Times, only to find it missing, or have had their papers arrive much later in the day than usual.

Unfortunately, we are experiencing some technical difficulties, specifically some production problems in the press room, resulting in some delays in getting the newspaper out in a timely manner.

In order to keep the daily schedule our subscribers and our rack-readers are accustomed to, we have been outsourcing our printing until the matter is resolved.

While we will still be able to maintain our normal print schedule, the delivery times may be much later than is typical.

We ask only that our readers be patient as we work to correct the issue and we apologize for any inconvenience this matter may cause or may have caused, and we hope to have it fixed as soon as possible.