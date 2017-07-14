MOEOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

For Saturday, July 15, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Afamily discussion could be important today, because increased activity and chaos at home are frustrating. Do what you can to keep the peace.

Short trips and errands will fill your day, because you have a busy to-do list. This also is a good day for writers and people in sales, marketing, teaching and acting.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Focus on cash flow and earnings today, because you might see a way to boost your income. You also might see a way to get a better-paying job. Ka-ching!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Physical exercise or a gym workout will please you today. You have lots of energy, and you need to find ways to blow off some pent-up steam.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Work alone or behind the scenes today. It appears that some of you are having a secret love affair. Oh my. (You are easily seduced by romance.)

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Friends are important today. Nevertheless, a dispute with a friend might come up. Alternatively, you might be in competition with someone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Take advantage of the fact that bosses and VIPs think highly of you now. This is a time to ask for what you want, because you just might get it!

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Grab every opportunity to study or take a course so that

you can learn more. Whatever you do to broaden your experience of life now will be gratifying.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

Discussions about shared property and inheritances might end up in a dispute. One thing is certain – you're not ready to back down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) If you can sleep in today, by all means do so, because you need more rest. Try to be patient with partners and close friends, even if they are annoying. (And they are.)

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Take some time to do something to make you feel better organized today. You might do this at work or you might do this at home. Either way, the results will please you.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) This is a romantic, fun-loving and playful day! Make time to enjoy some laughter with others – playful activities with children or a special date. Do you have any ideas?

YOU BORN TODAY: You are both highly intuitive as well as analytical. You also are caring and sympathetic. This more personal year focuses on family, loved ones and close friends. You will experience success and financial accumulation during the next three years. That's why it is wise to settle your debts this year. This also is a social year that deals with the results of last year's changes.

