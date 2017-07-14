Local youths developing skills early at Marion basketball camp

Children have been pouring into Marion High School this week as the Marion basketball coaching staff holds their annual camp and helps young players develop their game

Over 50 young athletes ranging from third – ninth grade and from as far away as Jonesboro came out to Marion High School this week to participate in the Patriots annual basketball camp.

Though the camp was held at Marion High School, children from the entire community benefited by developing their skills at the workshop orchestrated by Lady Patriots basketball state championship winning head coach Shunda Johnson.

“The goal of the camp is to teach fundamentals to the younger groups, like the elementary kids and the junior high kids,” Johnson said. “That’s really the goal… to teach how we interact with our kids and let that spill over into the community and interact with kids of all ages.”

Monday through Thursday this week, campers worked on dribbling skills, passing skills and beating opposing defenders to the basket. These skills may seem basic to older athletes. But, by hammering home the importance of these aspects of the game now, the Marion coaching staff hopes that the young players will have a strong grasp on those skills as they continue to develop on the court.

“Basically, we want to put out fundamentals and try to teach and drill fundamentals for the younger age group,” Johnson said. “And, let them know that those fundamentals can really carry them throughout their basketball careers.”

Of course, the Marion coaching staff hopes that some of that young talent ends up at Marion High School. Patriots boys basketball assistant coach Monty Patel, who helped guide campers in drills at the Marion basketball camp for the first time this week, says it is exciting to get a sneak preview at what could come to Marion in the near future.

“You get to see a lot of the talent that’s coming up and kids that have potential to be very successful in our program and to show that we have a bright future at Marion for several, several years,” Patel said.

However, even if those campers don’t come to the Patriots or Lady Patriots to play basketball, Patel says seeing the children enjoying themselves and doing something productive made holding the camp worthwhile.

“Overall, I had a good experience,” Patel said. “I saw just a lot of smiles on kids faces.”

The children at the camp went through a variety of drills, working on dribbling without looking at the ground and execute crisp passes, before winding up at Patel’s one-on-one station. Patel put campers up against each other so that they could see the accumulation of their skill drills pay off.

“It entertains me and it entertains them and gets them a little more engaged like, ‘Hey, maybe I should take these stations a little more seriously than what I am,’ or, ‘Hey, I should do this more at home to get myself to become a better player.’” Patel said.

Johnson and girls assistant basketball coach Renaldo Clay are former collegiate players, but Johnson says their playing experience doesn’t mean as much to the young players as does the current playing experience of 26-year-old professional basketball player and former West Memphis Blue Devil Tarvin Gaines. Gaines played college basketball at Jackson State University and recently just returned from playing the sport professionally in Brazil.

“I think having Tarvin is really valuable because they can relate to him,” Johnson said.

Johnson said that even the young ladies in attendance could relate more to Gaines, as women’s basketball has evolved into more of a stronger and faster game than it was when Johnson herself played.

“Women’s basketball is one of those sports that has really evolved,” Johnson said. “Women are quicker. They’re faster. They’re stronger. And, they’re style of play is just so much faster than it was when I played 18 years ago. So, I think with Tarvin Gaines coming in and telling them about his stint overseas, I think he’s able to relate to them a little better when it comes to the concept of pursing basketball at the collegiate level and the professional level.”

Along with Patel, Johnson, Gaines and a host of campers, Patriots boys basketball new head coach Nathan Clayborn attended the Marion basketball camp. Clayborn has been a busy man, moving from Little Rock to Marion, mentoring children at the Marion basketball camp and trying to find time to sleep in between it all. But, Clayborn says meeting the local youth and seeing their excitement for the game made it all worth it.

“It was great,” Clayborn said. “They were excited. We had a lot of fun and met a lot of kids. They’re younger but have a great skill level and it was great to be able to work with it. I’ve been enjoying myself the first three days.”

Clayborn has also been getting familiar with the Marion coaching staff as well as the local youth. The new Patriots head coach just recently sat down with his co-workers for the first time and was impressed with the Marion coaching staff’s commitment to winning.

“They’re committed to winning in Marion,” Clayborn said. “We sat down and we talked. They said, ‘Coach, we just want to win. Whatever it takes to win, that’s what we want to do.’ And I said, “Well, that’s what I plan on doing baby.’” “We all just got one vision and one goal,” Clayborn added. “I’m excited, they’re excited and it’s going to be a new thing going on around here.”

Clayborn begins his new tenure with the Patriots this November while Johnson and the Lady Patriots basketball team looks to repeat as Arkansas 6A Girls Basketball State Champions.

By Collins Peeples