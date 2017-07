Marriage Licenses

July 6 Manuel D. Bardalls, 42, and Erica A. Herrera, 32, both of Memphis, Tennessee Ryan V. McLean, 28, and Selina Nonhpraisth, 29, both of Arlington, Tennessee Miguel A. Lopez, 24, and Darla Y. Sanchez, 21, both of Memphis July 7 Derek L. Jones, 43, and Shanale R. Jones, 33, both of Arlington, Tennessee Carlos Villalpando, 42, and Miriam Cordero, 45, both of Cordova, Tennessee Carl W. Waldrop, Jr., 29, and Tamara D. Hall, 19, both of Byhalia, Mississippi David L. Maklin, 33, and Latonya Conley, 34, both of West Memphis Jacob W. Maxwell, 22, and Colby M. Butler, 24, both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Jonathan A. Hernandez, 24, and Linda M. Higareda, 27, both of Cordova, Tennessee July 10 Santos Vasquez, 47, and Aha E. Velasquez, 38, both of Memphis Jacob T. Lee, 33, and Jessica M. Newsom, 32, both of West Memphis Tino T. Harris, 41, and Alicia L. Southern, 32, both of Memphis John D. Hagar, 26, of Marion and Heather N. McComber, 28, both of Munford, Tennessee Oscar Luna, 35, and Mariela Najero, 36, both of Memphis Israel Ruiz, 24, and Christina B. Naver, 22, both of Memphis Justin M. Lee, 29, and Andrea N. Bonucchi, 30, both of Southaven, Mississippi Sudan A. Omar, 66, and Bernadine Kyle, 63, both of Elkhart, Indiana Joseph A. Harris, 47, of Dumas, and Yolanda R. Hrris, 47, of Tupelo, Mississippi July 11 Eric Hernandez, 43, and Ester Sotelo, 36, both of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee Dewain M. Burts, 35, and Katrina Moore, 36, both of Southaven, Mississippi Joel M. Hernandez, 34, and Gloria Y. Calmo, 31, both of Memphis Lecedric L. Johnson, 35, and Chartris S. Collier, 26, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Justin M. Garza, 20, and Marisol A. Balderas, 21, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi

Divorce Petitions

July 6 Janet Denise Moody vs. Michael Deshon McDonald Denetrius L. Mack vs. Everett P. Mack Jr.

June 16 Angela Watts vs. Aaron Watts June 26 Hilary D. Patterson vs. William H. Patterson July 11 Dana Moore vs. Samba Coulibaly Roy Williams vs. Kinesha N. Williams

Marion Police Reports 06/26/17 – 07/03/17

06-26-17 – 8:30am – 303 Bancario #7 – Possession of Meth or Cocaine LT 2GM / General Information 06-26-17 – 12:20pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 06-26-17 – 5:20pm – 2860 I55 – Domestic Battery 06-27-17 – 12:00am – 314 Trigg – Domestic Battery 06-27-17 – 8:15am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 06-27-17 – 9:15pm – 306 Bancario – Theft of Property 06-27-17 – 1:00pm – Airport Road – Theft of Property 06-27-17 – 4:10pm – 324 Block #S – Assault on a Family Member 06-27-17 – 10:00pm – 123 Lori – Criminal Mischief 06-27-17 – 9:56pm – 111 Hearth Cove – Domestic Battery 06-27-17 – 11:20pm – 3440 I55 – Shoplifting 06-28-17 – 12:38pm – 1114 Highway 77 – Theft of Property 06-28-17 – 5:00pm – 505 Par #6 – Financial Identity Fraud 06-28-17 – 8:03am – 527 Par #6 – Financial Identity Fraud 06-28-17 – 8:00am – Flowers Trail – ORD 224 06-28-17 – 4:42pm – 129 Cottonwood Cove – General Information 06-29-17 – 11:15pm – 423 S. Beechwood Cove – Domestic Battery / Terroristic Threatening 06-29-17 – 8:00am – 66 Mound City – Criminal Trespass 06-29-17 – 10:43am – 527 Par #6 – General Information 06-29-17 – 1:30pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Failure to Appear 06-29-17 – 7:11pm – 848 Bayou Vista – Criminal Trespass 06-30-17 – 10:30am – 3477 N. Service Road – Drunk, Insane and/or Disorderly 06-30-17 – 10:30am – 3477 N. Service Road – Loitering 06-30-17 – 8:30am – 533 Par #3 – General Information 06-30-17 – 10:45am – 2700 E. Service Road – Criminal Mischief 06-30-17 – 9:05am – 535 Par #12 – General Information 06-30-17 – 1:00pm – 496 Meredith – Persons in Disagreement 06-30-17 – 1:30pm – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Contempt of Court 06-30-17 – 5:35pm – 519 Par #2 – Persons in Disagreement 06-30-17 – 6:19pm L.H.Polk – Terroristic Act 06-30-17 – 9:30pm – 94 Cottonwood Cove – Terroristic Act x 9 07-01-17 – 8:00am – 539 Par Harassment 07-01-17 – 11:52am – 127 Willow – Theft of Property 07-01-17 – 3:00pm – 240 Manor – Criminal Mischief 07-01-17 – 3:00pm – 240 Manor – Theft of Property 07-01-17 – 6:30am – 112 Lori – Possession of SCH VI LT 4 oz 07-01-17 – 6:20pm – 127 Cottonwood Cove – Terroristic Threatening / Harassing Communications 07-02-17 – 12:05am – 435 Birdie #10 – Persons in Disagreement 07-02-17 – 3:24am – 1114 Highway 77 – Public Intoxication 07-02-17 – 2:00am – 617 Big Lake – Leaving the Scene of an Accident 07-02-17 – 7:00pm – 342 Block – Criminal Mischief 07-02-17 – 4:55pm – 452 Military Road – Careless and Prohibited Driving 07-02-17 – 11:59pm – 618 E. Crawford – Interference with Custody 07-03-17 – 6:45am – 946 Neil Sain Loop – General Information

West Memphis Police Reports 06/26/17 – 07/03/17

6/26/17 9:20 AM 513 Johnson DR FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 6/26/17 12:12 AM 1103 Brookdale St. THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 FROM VEHICLE 6/26/17 12:13 AM 725 Dogwood CV BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/26/17 1:06 AM 605 S Redding ST Robbery 6/26/17 3:43 AM 401 Ross AVE LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/26/17 8:25 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/26/17 9:55 AM W Service RD FINANCIAL / NONFINANCIAL IDENTITY FRAUD 6/26/17 11:07 AM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/26/17 12:09 PM 4015 E Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/26/17 12:19 PM Wilson/North 14 LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/26/17 4:00 PM 228 WTyler AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/26/17 2:42 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/27/17 8:50 AM 209 Shoppingway BLVD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 6/26/17 4:47 PM 1405 N Rich RD BATTERY – 2ND DEGREE / INJURES PERSONS OVER 60 YOA AND 12 YOAAND YOUNGER 6/27/17 11:55 AM 798 W Service RD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / CARD OR ACCOUNT NUMBER IS STOLEN 6/26/17 4:52 PM 1100 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/26/17 4:53 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/26/17 4:58 PM 9Th/Jefferson FAILURE TO MAINTAIN PROPER CONTROL / SAFE LOOKOUT (ACCIDENT) 6/26/17 5:17 PM 2602 Autumn St. GENERAL INFORMATION 6/28/17 12:25 PM 290 Shoppingway BLVD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/26/17 5:31 PM 1303 Stratford DR GENERAL INFORMATION 6/26/17 8:22 PM 391 Rocky Chute RD 2 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/26/17 10:34 PM 215 W Danner AVE 8 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/27/17 2:42 AM 335 S 13Th ST FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 6/27/17 3:15 AM 335 S 13Th ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OVER $1000 BUT $5,000 OR LESS 6/27/17 3:45 AM 330 W Broadway AVE FORGERY 6/27/17 1:41 PM 3988 E Service RD NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 6/27/17 2:36 PM 2512 N Gathings DR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 6/28/17 3:38 PM Unknown THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 6/27/17 3:35 PM 2701 Beatty ST CRIMINAL MISCHIEF 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 6/27/17 4:16 PM 2511 E Jackson AVE BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/27/17 4:51 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/27/17 5:18 PM 700 S Avalon ST 3 TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 6/28/17 5:35 AM 415 Rainer RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/27/17 9:32 PM 798 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 6/28/17 2:50 AM 719 Holiday DR TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 6/28/17 8:49 AM 4251 Petro RD THEFT $25,000 OR MORE – FROM VEHICLE 6/28/17 11:43 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/28/17 11:46 AM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/28/17 2:48 PM 127 Stuart AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 6/28/17 3:08 PM 910 Clement RD TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 6/28/17 3:17 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/28/17 4:34 PM 516 Julia ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 6/28/17 8:59 PM MLK / I-55 north on ramp GENERAL INFORMATION 6/29/17 1:40 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

6/29/17 5:36 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT BY RECEIVING 6/29/17 9:21 AM 2900 E Polk AVE BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE 6/29/17 1:00 PM 2313 E Jackson AVE THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 6/29/17 1:30 PM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/29/17 1:31 PM 3400 Service LOOP THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 6/29/17 2:20 PM 100 Court St. VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 6/30/17 11:50 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD A THEFT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1000 ALL OTHERS 6/29/17 5:41 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD A FORGERY 6/30/17 4:39 AM 2950 E Jackson AVE 2 GENERAL INFORMATION 6/30/17 4:58 AM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 6/30/17 11:13 AM 300 W Service Rd. VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 6/30/17 1:49 PM 3900 Service Loop THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 6/30/17 3:21 PM 228 WTyler AVE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 6/30/17 6:24 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH CONDITIONS OF SUSPENDED SENTENCE 6/30/17 8:50 PM 300 N 4Th ST AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 6/30/17 9:16 PM 401 W Service RD THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – VEHICLE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES 6/30/17 10:45 PM 1419 Cheshire LN POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 7/1/17 1:03 AM 215 W Jackson AVE FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 7/1/17 1:10 AM 2905 White ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/1/17 5:12 AM 346 W Broadway AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 7/1/17 5:17 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

7/1/17 8:51 AM Martin Luther King Drive Overpass DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/1/17 10:18 AM Broadway and Rhodes DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 7/1/17 11:47 AM 412 Oxford ST POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 7/1/17 12:11 PM Beatty Street / 34th Street PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING

IN PUBLIC

7/1/17 12:33 PM 2007 E Service RD THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 7/1/17 3:18 PM 500 W Broadway AVE 16 THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/1/17 3:29 PM 798 W Service RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/1/17 7:07 PM 209 Shoppingway BLVD GENERAL INFORMATION 7/1/17 8:47 PM 202 S Rich RD DISORDERLY CONDUCT 7/1/17 11:41 PM East Polk Avenue/South 20th Street PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 7/2/17 12:41 AM 508 Oxford ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 7/2/17 12:42 AM 228 W Jefferson AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 7/2/17 4:00 AM 408 Balfour RD Robbery – Aggravated 7/2/17 4:00 AM 810 Parkway St. REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/2/17 5:15 AM 800 Martin Luther King Jr DR DISORDERLY CONDUCT / FIGHTING OR VIOLENT, THREATENING, OR TUMULTUOUS BEHAV 7/2/17 5:42 AM 2403 Wheeler AVE 33b REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 7/2/17 11:19 AM 4015 E Broadway AVE DRIVING WHILE LICENSE CANCELLED, SUSPENDED, OR REVOKED 7/2/17 4:34 PM 429 W Broadway AVE THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – ALL OTHERS 7/2/17 4:39 PM Barton/Stuart BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 7/2/17 4:41 PM 700 Stuart AVE TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 7/2/17 4:54 PM 706 Stuart AVE CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 7/2/17 5:29 PM 2950 E Jackson Ave. 112 BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 7/2/17 6:07 PM 609 S 22Nd St. BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 7/2/17 6:13 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 7/3/17 12:45 AM 410 Gibson AVE HARASSMENT / IN PUBLIC INSULTS, TAUNTS, OR CHALLENGES ANOTHER TO PROVOKE 7/3/17 5:02 AM I-40 Exit/Airport Road AGGRAVATED ASSAULT