Preseason Pigskin: The Marion Patriots

Marion’s football team is back in the weight room, working on increasing their strength, skills and conditioning

Early in the morning, weights slam onto the floor, young men run sprints the length of a football field and the Marion Patriots are preparing for the upcoming football season.

Though it may technically be the offseason, a typical day for the Marion Patriots football team consists of 15 minutes stretching, beginning promptly at 8 a.m., followed by two groups rotating between the weight room and conditioning exercises, also referred to as plyometrics.

While one group of Patriots works on core strength by bench pressing and power clinging, another group pushes a sled, runs with a parachute attached to them or practices a CrossFit style workout. Marion head coach Jed Davis explains the necessity for the oldschool style of weight lifting to be mixed with the newer plyometric techniques.

“You hear a lot of coaches say, ‘We want to get bigger, faster and stronger,” Davis said. “Well, for us, with the power cling, that’s where you’re adding muscle mass and strength.

With those guys battling it out on the offensive and defensive lines, if you can bench press 50 pounds more than the guy across from you, you’ve got quite an advantage. If you can power cling, which means your legs and hips are really explosive, well then you’re going to be able to get under a guy and drive him back. That’s where the weight room comes in, with the strength.”

“With the plyometrics and stuff like that, we’re trying to build functional strength,” Davis added.

“Functional strength is the idea of, if you catch a pass and you’re coming down and you get hit, that you’re strong enough and flexible enough to land on one leg, not sprain an ankle, but land on one leg and keep going. Or, if you’re a linebacker, you’re able to get knocked down, knocked off your path, but you’re able to get up really quickly and then go chase the ball down.”

After all of the strength exercises, the Patriots work on conditioning, an area of preparation that cannot be overworked with Marion’s two-a-day practices getting closer in temperatures that will probably exceed 100 degrees. Davis hopes that by his players spending their time in the un-airconditioned field house and in the sun, they will be prepared for the grueling days ahead.

“The kids don’t appreciate it, but since the weight room is not air conditioned and the turf room is not air conditioned, there spending basically three hours everyday in the heat,” Davis said. “So, they’re starting to get acclimated to it… So, they’re out there working their butts off in the heat for an hour and a half every day. So, I think that does a good job of getting kids acclimated.”

When they’re not in the field house or on the field practicing, the Patriots hit the road, going to team camps and seven-on-seven games. Davis tries to reward his players on these trips though by taking them to interesting places.

This offseason, the Patriot traveled to the LSU campus to participate in a seven-on-seven tournament in Louisiana, where the Patriots finished in third place.

These seven-on-seven drills allow Davis and starting quarterback Jacob Green to perfect a passing game which the coach admittedly enjoys using often. Davis says that the addition of sophomore Slade Webb to the receiving core is a nice surprise, allowing him to move returning starts like Ryan Robbins and Taylor Brown around in different formations. Davis also says he expects big things from Joyrion Chase, who the Marion coach says is maybe the best route-runner he has coached in the past several years.

“Ryan Robbins has been playing for three years,” Davis said. “He knows what he’s doing and does a great job with it. Taylor Brown does a great job.

You know, Joyrion Chase is probably the best routerunner we’ve had in the past couple of years, which says a lot because we’ve had some pretty good receivers. But, we’re expecting big things from those guys.”

While the offense perfected their portion of the playbook, the defensive did likewise. Davis says the seven-on-seven drills give the defensive secondary more time to learn different schemes and plays than the defensive backs would get during the regular season.

“Every tournament, we’re getting back there in the secondary,” Davis said.

“It’s been great for (the defensive backs) to work on all of these different passing concepts because you can’t work them all during the season. You just don’t have time because you’ve got to work run game, goal-line defense and third-and-long defense. So, this is our opportunity just get in tons of passing concepts against those guys.”

However, the seven-onseven camp at LSU wasn’t all work. Players were allowed to go to movies, the mall or the beach.

Rewarding his players for a year of hard work, Davis was happy to see his team enjoy themselves away from the field as well.

“I just always try to plan one really fun outing during the summer because it’s just a little more laid back,” Davis said. “One year we went to Vanderbilt for their tournament and then we went white water rafting on the Ocoee River and stuff like that. We just try to give these kids an experience that they’re not normally going to have.”

The Marion Patriots open their regular season at home on Sept. 9, against the Wynne Yellowjackets at 7 p.m. Until then the Patriots can be found at the Marion High School field house Monday through Thursday anytime between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m.

By Collins Peeples