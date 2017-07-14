The magical Mr. Nick brings his bag of tricks to the library

Woolfolk Public Library summer program continues

From Cassey Clayman Branch Librarian & Children's Librarian Last week's Summer Reading Program events at the Woolfolk Public Library were simply magical!

The Library's favorite magician, Magic Mr. Nick, was back with an outstanding performance on Thursday, June 22. There was a record crowd in attendance to watch Magic Mr. Nick's always funny, entertaining, and informative show. Don't forget about the Library's “Read for Rewards” program! If you have not already, bring your child to the Library and sign them up. Those who participate can claim prizes each week for reading this summer. All children who read six or more books before July 28, will receive an invitation to our End of Summer Party.

Those who read ten or more books before July 28, will receive a secret reward at the End of Summer Party!

There are many more great events and activities planned for the month of July as part of the Summer Reading Program. Be sure to check out the Library's Facebook (@woolfolkpubliclibrary) and Instagram (@woolfolkyouth) pages to keep up to date on what's happening here this summer. nformation on the Library's Summer Reading Program events can also be found on the Marion Chamber of Commerce calendar.

If you would like more information about the Summer Reading Program events or Read for Rewards program or have any questions, please call the Library at 870/7393238.