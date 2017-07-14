There is a price to pay

By Clayton Adams Don Henley, a founding member of the American superstar rock group, The Eagles, said in an interview regarding their number one song Hotel California; “It's about the American Dream… the American Dream can turn into a nightmare, there is a price to pay for wealth.”

Henley's statement is true; “…the American Dream can turn into a nightmare, there is a price to pay for wealth.” But one must ask, how can the American Dream turn into a nightmare? There are ample examples of this being true and the examples come from every area of our culture.

I remember working at my first job in Green Bay, Wisconsin at the F.W.

Woolworth store when I heard the news that Elvis died. I couldn't believe it!

How could Elvis die? He was the King! It was much like when Howard Hughes died. At one time, Hughes was one of the richest people on earth when he died.

Nothing was withheld from either man. Each had everything the American Dream was to be. But, like everyone else, not only did Elvis and Howard leave the building, but they left it all behind. Elvis lived in fear and Howard lived as a recluse. What does one give up for the temporary wealth this world has to offer? Gain as much wealth as one can, it don't, won't and can't save anyone from death.

Jesus said, “For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world and forfeit his soul? For what can a man give in return for his soul?” (Mark 8:36-37) Your soul is eternal. Your soul is the vessel for your thoughts, emotions, and character. Your soul will live forever along with your spirit even though your physical body will eventually die.

God gives us time, talent, treasure and touch as gifts.

But what do we use these precious gifts for: for our own selfish purposes and to pursue the American Dream? Many do, but in the end, what is gained?

What do we exchange our soul for: a dream, pleasure, an ideal?

God has a plan for each soul but unfortunately each soul does seek its own selfish desires. “Each is tempted when he is carried away and enticed by his own lust. Then when lust has conceived, it gives birth to sin; and when sin is accomplished, it brings death.” (James 1:14-15) Calling the crowd surrounding Him, Jesus challenged them (and us) and said; “If anyone would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me.”

(Mark 8:34) Denying my selfish pleasures and desires is not easy, but I must, you must too if we are to follow Christ.

My human nature, your human nature screams to get all we can in this life, to be selfish, to live big, do everything possible, even at the expense of others.

Jesus said, to deny ourselves and to follow Him.

Is there a chance the price paid for the American Dream is because it's all about serving self instead of following Christ?

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.

‘AWord from the Pastor’