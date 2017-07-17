Are we almost at the one world government stage?

Local Commentary The reason that I ask that question, is it seems that all we hear about today in the news is Russia, Iran, Syria, and North Korea.

I do know that according to God's word those areas of the globe are major players in the last days even though some of them have changed their names from what they were back in biblical days, also along with this group is the city of Damascus, Syria and several other areas in the world that we hear a lot about also.

We need to keep our eye on Damascus and Israel, those two will tell us a lot of what is about to happen. Those two will have major problems along with some heavy judgments when they get over into the Tribulation period. I know a lot of you that might read this don't even believe that there will be a Tribulation time, or Rapture, by Jesus when he comes in a cloud and takes his Church out of the way of all the great trouble that lies ahead.

I know that this is America and you can say and believe anything that you want to. I don't have a problem with you thinking that way, but it just doesn't match up with my thinking, and we will both know the true answer to all of this one day. I believe it to be sooner that later but just maybe God might enlighten us with a great happening that could take place any moment, but I'm leaving all that up to you and him to settle that thought when the time comes.

I don't believe that God wants you to do anything because you are sacred, because chances are that feeling comes from the mind, but do it because you want to have a way out of all of this that is coming and it was because of love when that time comes.

This was because of the awful price that was paid on that cruel cross so many years ago and because it was all about his love for all of us and nothing else and it was for the whole world whether you want to accept that or not. The one thing that God wants you to understand is your eternity is all on you where ever that eternity might be spent, because he was willing to pay your price for the way you were going to live when all of this time frame is over. I hear every once in a while some young person say to their parents when they don't get to do something that they felt like it was their right to do.

I didn't ask to be brought into this world, so you know that is a heart breaker for those parents. So in the end you can't say well God you made me the way I am and you didn't do anything to help me with the chance to go to be with you when I leave this Earth, oh but did he ever, and he will remind you of that very thing and will say when you were made you were perfect with a perfect soul and I'm not talking about just a physical body. Remember these words that he will say to you, depart from me because I never knew you and then you will understand at that time what the cross was all about.

I have said before that I believe when you take that last breath and you do belong to him he will send some angels to take your soul by the hand and take you straight to where he is, but on the other hand if you didn't take that free gift because you thought you had to do a lot of things yourself because of some confusion that someone had told you and you were just not able to do it, and you take that last breath then your god which is Satan will also send some of his demons to be your escort and take you straight to where he will be waiting on you.

I know that a lot of you out there don't believe there is such a place as hell because you can't believe that God could be that bad and unloving but I also hear some of you say, oh that's OK, because I will be there with my friends and you are right if your friends are not saved either but they want know your there and you want know that they are there. Something that you should think about is there is no in between with God, you are either for him and belong to him or you don't know him and don't want to know him and that choice is on you and not your parents or anyone else that you might come up with. That last breath is a lot closer than you think it is, because believe me on this one thing, time really does get away from you so fast because I'm in my late seventies and it truly feels like I was twenty one just a short time back.

I know that being young, you almost can't even start to think how it will be so fast, and then you stand face to face with Jesus himself. God knew that we would all think that way and that is why I think he inspired those words to be written, take no thought for tomorrow and life is like a vapor here a little while and then it's gone. Sometimes we try so hard to get in the mind of God but you must understand that with him a day is like a thousand years and vice versa and that is one of the reasons that with him there never was a beginning or an end.

I know that is so hard for all of us to understand but that is just the way it is with God and one of his mysteries. Anyway I want to say I hope and pray that you will take that free ticket and when it becomes your turn you will go to where he is. May God bless you and yours and help you and them to understand that time is running out for you to make that all important decision which brings you an eternity of being with him. God Bless.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin