HOROSCOPE

For Tuesday, July 18, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You are a creative sign, and this is a solid day to make plans related to the arts, the entertainment world or anything to do with children and vacations. Make your to-do list.

Family discussions will be practical and successful today, especially when discussing family matters or anything to do with home repairs or real estate.

Put your thinking cap on.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You couldn't pick a better day to make long-term plans for the future. You're in a practical frame of mind, and you won't overlook details.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) If shopping today, you will primarily be interested in buying practical, long-lasting items. You also will look for ways to save money and conserve what you own.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Discussions with someone older or in a position of power will go well today. This also is a good day to make plans for the future regarding vacations or kids.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a great day for research. Your mind is focused, detailoriented and ready to concentrate on what you need to find. You'll be like a dog with a bone!

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A discussion with someone older or more experienced will be helpful today. This person might even nudge you to change your future goals.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Any interaction

with a boss, parent or someone older or more experienced will benefit you today. This is a good day to make future plans regarding your earnings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a wonderful day to make long-range plans for travel or further education. You're ready to do the necessary research and fill out detailed forms.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Discussions about shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt will go well today. This is a good day to sit down with others and reach an agreement about practical matters.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your exchanges with partners and close friends will be serious today. You are concerned with practical matters, possibly for the future. It's a good day for these kinds of discussions!

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You can accomplish a lot at work today; you are focused and in a practical frame of mind. Roll up your sleeves and get busy!

YOU BORN TODAY: You are an optimist who has ideals and high expectations of yourself and others. Something you've been involved with for about nine years will end this year. You will scrutinize old values and ideas you thought were important. This is a year to be more involved with others. Giving may become more important. Get ready for a fresh, new cycle waiting in your future!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)