Rossell verbally commits to LA Tech

Biron Rossell, left tackle for the West Memphis Christian Black Knights, has made a commitment to accept a full scholarship offered to him by the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

Biron Rossell turned 17 years old not a month ago on June 28th. As a late birthday present, the Louisiana Tech University Bulldogs offered the West Memphis Christian left tackle a full scholarship, which Rossell gratefully accepted just recently with a verbal commitment.

The Bulldog’s recruiting of Rossell came shortly after scouting the Black Knights lineman at a Team USA camp and the Louisiana Tech coaching staff was so impressed with Rossell that they soon offered him the full ride which enticed his verbal commitment less than five weeks after the camp.

Rossell, who had eight total college scholarship offers to play football, says he immediately felt like family upon visiting the Bulldogs campus. That feeling of comfort set Louisiana Tech apart from the other schools scouting him, according to Rossell.

“None of them felt like Louisiana Tech did,” Rossell said. “I felt that LA Tech was more of a home for me, academic wise and everything else.

It’s just the atmosphere, the coaches and the players. They just made me feel like it’s a home, where everybody is just a family there. It’s a great feeling that you get once you go there. It’s not like, football, football, football. It’s a family there amongst the staff and players.”

At 6-4 and 275 pounds, Rossell hopes to transition seamlessly onto the Bulldogs offensive line.

The future Louisiana Tech player has anchored down the Black Knights front line for the past three seasons, starting for the varsity West Memphis Christian football team as a freshman in high school.

Rossell recognizes that left tackle may not be the flashiest position, but says that he has fallen in love with his spot on the field.

“Most people wouldn’t like the position that I play,” Rossell said. “But, I mean, it’s just kind of what I prefer. I kind of just fell in love with it once I got a grasp of what I need to do.”

But just because linemen aren’t running 20-yard routes down field or breaking open big runs, there is a large amount of skill involved in the position.

Blocking, according to Rossell, is all about getting ahold of the defensive lineman before they grab him.

“First thing is, I have to get contact with my hands first before he does with me,” Rossell said. “That’s just football in my opinion. You shoot your hands first and then you get inside and drive your feet.”

Though Rossell has been perfecting the craft of football his whole life and leading the Black Knights offensive line since 9th grade, he says it wasn’t until last season when he realized some of the benefits that skill could bring him.

“Eleventh grade is kind of just whenever I had that click,” Rossell said. “I was just a feeling that I had in my guy and it was just telling me, ‘This sport here, you could do something great with this.’ And I just kind of did everything in my power to exceed with my abilities on the field. I kind of said to myself, ‘Hey, this might be a way out for me to play college ball or to get a scholarship and get my education.’” And education isn’t an area that Rossell plans on overlooking in college.

One reason Rossell, who boast a 3.7 GPA, committed to Louisiana Tech is the academic programs offered there. Rossell says he would like to study sports medicine while playing football with the Bulldogs and perhaps become a personal trainer or sorts one day.

While his looming college career is obviously exciting to Rossell, it won’t come without a few sad moments and fond reflections of his days at West Memphis Christian. Along with going on team dinners to Mi Pueblos and playing basketball with his gridiron teammates, Rossell says one of the things he will miss most about his days with the Black Knights is going on team camps.

That’s one thing I will miss when I go off to college, the atmosphere of the team camps we go to together and just the brotherhood that we showed among each other,” Rossell said.

The star blindside protector will also miss working so closely with Black Knights head football coach Darrow Anderson, who Rossell refers to as a second father figure. By picking him up for practices and lending an ear to help Rossell both on and off the field, Rossell says Anderson has had a tremendous impact on his maturing as a football player and a young man.

“He’s gone out of his way to make sure we’re always ok as a team and a family of brothers,” Anderson said. “He’s been like a second father, helping me out, carrying me to practice and everything else. He’s just a great man. I can go talk to him whenever.”

Anderson humbly says that he doesn’t know whether or not he could be considered a second father to Rossell, but that it has certainly been a pleasure to watch his star left tackle develop into the person he is today and that he is excited for Rossell’s future with the Bulldogs.

“We talk about his grades,” Anderson said. “If he has personal problems, he can talk to me about whatever it is and I can talk to him if he’s not doing something he needs to do. Or, if he is doing something he’s supposed to do, I can encourage him… It’s coach on the field. But, off the field, I’m there to help him in whatever he wants to go into, whatever he needs me to help him with.”

Rossell begins his senior season on the gridiron with the Black Knights on August 18th as West Memphis Christian kicks their season off on the road against Macon Road Baptist.

By Collins Peeples