Alsbrook signs with Williams Baptist

Nick Alsbrook trades in his Blue Devils and Toppers uniform for an Eagles jersey as the West Memphis High School graduate inked his intentions to join the Williams Baptist baseball team this past Monday

Nick Alsbrook has played his last inning of baseball for the West Memphis Blue Devils and Marion Toppers. But, thanks to a scholarship offer from Williams Baptist College which the former Blue Devil accepted at Crossroads Café last Monday, Alsbrook continues his career on the college diamond next season in an Eagles uniform.

Unsure if this opportunity would ever present itself, Alsbrook says he is grateful for this chance to continue his career but that he does not plan to rest on his laurels, knowing that he must work even harder in college than he has during his fouryear career with West Memphis High School and his summer exposure team, the Marion Toppers.

“It feels really good,” Alsbrook said. “I’ve worked really hard for this. But, all that hard work hasn’t paid off yet. It’s just now beginning. It feels really good to be able to go and play and get an education. I’m just glad I don’t have to give up on my dream to play.”

Alsbrook says that he wasn’t getting many looks from colleges until Williams Baptist head coach Stephen Abanathy and the Eagles made him an offer. Abanathy says that he is grateful for the fact that Alsbrook slid under the radar and that he is excited to add the former Blue Devil to his team next season.

“He does everything the right way,” Abanathy said of Alsbrook. “He doesn’t put his head down. He’s going 100 miles per hour all of the time. And, that’s the kind of guy that we want to build our program around.”

While Abanathy says Alsbrook impressed him with his talent on the left side of the infield in the few games he was able to scout the former Topper this season, it was the intangibles that struck the head coach the most.

“Nick’s personality is infectious,” Abanathy said. “His work ethic is second to none. Just watching him play the game, I see a lot of myself in Nick with the way he plays 100 mph all of the time and gives 100 percent effort. Coach (Junior) Weaver said that he doesn’t question anything you ask, he just does it and that’s the kind of kid that you want to build a program around.” Alsbrook primarily played third base for the Toppers during this past summer season and Abanathy plans to continue letting his new acquisition develop in the hot-corner, while possibly also mixing in some shortstop and left field at the college level.

But, it’s at that third base spot that Alsbrook has one of his favorite memories from his high school career, a heartfelt compliment from Toppers head coach Junior Weaver following a spectacular defensive play.

“We were playing the Jonesboro Jackals at ASU Mid-South and some kid ripped a liner right down the line at third and I jumped and caught it,” Alsbrook said. “And, Coach Weaver told me, ‘That was almost MLBlike,’ So, that was probably one of my best moments playing.”

In fact, Weaver has influenced Alsbrook’s life on and off the field in many ways over the past four years. Alsbrook credits his exposure team’s coach completely for getting him to the point where he can fulfill his dream of playing baseball in college.

“Coach Weaver, I’ve been with him for four years,” Alsbrook said. “He’s taught me almost everything I know about the game. He’s taught me how to be a good player and a good man and how to do things on and off the field.”

“There really aren’t any words for it,” Alsbrook added of Weaver. “I really don’t even know what to say. I’m just so glad he did stick with me. I wouldn’t have this opportunity if it wasn’t for the Toppers and Coach Weaver. I just wouldn’t be here today.”

Likewise, Weaver says he has been amazed by the growth he’s seen in Alsbrook over the past four seasons, calling his former third baseman an extraordinary kid and a coach’s dream.

“I got him as a 14-year-old who just didn’t have a clue of how to play the game,” Weaver said. “His aggression has grown. His passion for the game has really blossomed. He’s our best baserunner. He’s been my best base runner over the past couple of years. He plays the game really hard. He takes the extra base and is always looking to go first-to-third. He’s the kind of kid who never makes excuses. He does things the right way.”

Alsbrook is Weaver’s 19th player to continue playing baseball at the college level and is just the first of a projected eight or nine athletes from the Toppers to sign with colleges this offseason. Weaver says that he is glad that his players are benefiting from the college exposure which the Toppers team is designed to attract.

“That’s our goal, to move kids, get them to sign, get them in schools and get them opportunities,” Weaver said.

When he’s not sharpening his skills on the diamond, Alsbrook plans to study sports medicine at Williams Baptist. The West Memphis High School graduate hopes to stay around the sport he loves while still drawing a paycheck one day, should he not continue his baseball playing career past college. Whatever he decides to do, Weaver has no doubt that Alsbrook has the ability to excel in anything he decides to pursue.

“He’ll be successful at whatever he chooses to do because he’s focused,” Weaver said. “He sets goals for himself. He’s got good family behind him that will push him and encourage him. So, yeah he’ll be successful.”

Alsbrook enters his freshman year at Williams Baptist College this August.

By Collins Peeples